Group urges Anambra farmers to adopt organic agriculture

An organisation, the Knowledge Centre for Organic Agriculture (KCOA), has urged farmers in Anambra State to adopt organic agriculture for a safe farming environment and healthy food production. The Project Coordinator, KCOA, Mr. Fidelis Ezegbogu, made the call yesterday at a two-day training for agricultural multipliers, which was held in Awka, the state capital. The programme was sponsored by the BMZ Germany Government project in partnership with Enda Pronat, FERNAB, and Agrecol Afrique. Ezegbogu said that the training was aimed at acquaint the farmers about knowledge of organic agriculture, marketing organic agricultural products, as well as encouraging value actors in the agricultural sector to practice organic agriculture for the good of all. He described organic agriculture as the act of growing crops and rearing animals in the natural way without the use of synthetics.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...