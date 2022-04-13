News

Group urges APC to consider women for Ogun senatorial seats

A socio-political group, Osun West Youths and Women Forum (OWYWF), yesterday said there is the need for stakeholders within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to give a female the opportunity to represent Osun West Senatorial District in 2023.

Convener of the group, Olalekan Ojasope, while fielding questions from New Telegraph in Osogbo, said with the current political situation in the senatorial district, there is a need for a woman to take over from the present senator, because it is their belief that only woman can provide better representation for them. Ojasope said they are very optimistic that if a woman is given the opportunity to occupy the seat, it would bring resounding development to the people of the constituency.

The convener said the decision to back afemale senator was borne out of the desire to bring the Osun West senatorial district out of the woods. He said: “I want to say emphatically that our senatorial district, which is Osun West senatorial district, needs a woman this time around, who can adopt a distinctly different approach to legislating than men, a woman who can provide better representation for the constituents.

 

