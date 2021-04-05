News

Group urges Bawa to arrest ex-Gov Yari over N37bn fraud

A group, Patriots for the Advancement Of Peace and Social Development (PAPSD) has charged the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Abdulrashid Bawa, to arrest and prosecute a former Governor Of Zamfara State, Abdulazeez Yari and his cohorts for alleged diversion of N37.4 billion Promissory Notes being the refund of the rehabilitation of Federal Government roads in the state.

 

The group in its petition reminded Bawa of his statement during Senate screening to bring to book all corrupt officials without fear or favour, noting that it had written several petitions to the Commission without action from the EFCC.

 

In a petition to the Chairman of the commission and signed by the PAPSD’s Executive Director, Dr Abdulahi Sani Shinkafi, the group stated that in spite of several petition  and the conclusion of investigations by the Sokoto State office of the commission, the former Chairman of the commission, Ibrahim Magu, failed to arraign the suspects even when a prima facie case was established against them.

 

In a petition calling on the EFCC to Investigate the Fraudulent misappropriation and diversion of the N37.400,263,782:33 Billion Promissory Notes belonging to Zamfara State as Refund for Federal Roads Projects executed by the state government, Shinkafi stated: “I hereby wish to forward a petition to the Commission for a thorough investigation and possible prosecution of the case of the fraudulent and criminal diversion of the N37,400,263,781 being the promissory notes which were issued by the Federal Government through the Debt Management Office (DMO).

 

“The said N37,400,263,781 is a refund of the Federal rehabilitated roads in Zamfara state which was issued on December 28th, 2018 with Face

 

Value #14,960,105,512:93 with a Maturity Date: 28th December, 2020 and the 1st April 2019 with a Face Value of Promissory Note : #22,440,158,269:00 Promissory Note Reference FGN / PN/2019/SG/21 with Maturity Date of 1st April 2022

