Group urges boycott of Soyinka’s books

The Free Nigeria Movement has slammed Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka for his recent media outbursts on the general election and other issues relating to it. Addressing a press conference in Abuja yesterday, the group said Soyinka displayed insensitivity to the mood of the country, demanding a boycott of his books.

Convener Moses Paul said while Nigerians, especially the youths, were on the streets demanding justice over the outcome of the presidential election, Soyinka, who has at various times championed a better society, decided to be on the side of the oppressors of the masses.

He said: “The Nigerian youth represents the most abused demography in the unlawful conduct of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. “He toiled with your trust, faith and reliance on the credibility of the electoral process. “He made you see a ray of hope at the end of a dark tunnel though he knew he was going to plug it as soon as elections were over.”

Like this: Like Loading...