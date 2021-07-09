News

Group urges Buhari to come clean on arrest of Nnamdi Kanu

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Igbo National Movement (INM) has asked the Federal Government of Nigeria to come clean on the arrest of the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. The group said the government should clarify how the abduction was carried out in international territory, outside the jurisdiction of the Nigerian state.

The INM, in a press statement signed by its president, Anthony Olisa Okolo and legal adviser, Eze Eluchie, said the government should not mistake the arrest of an individual, as indicative of the arrest of the ongoing nationwide clamour for self-actualization, restructuring and renegotiation of Nigeria by diverse indigenous national groups. “Just as the failed at tempts to arrest similar agitations in the Middle Belt, South Central, South East and West of Nigeria have proved, the people are unanimous in their desire for a fair and equitable restructuring of the federation and will continue to agitate for their rights, no matter which personages are put in jail or to the sword.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Awkuzu massacre: ‘No presence of police, army others yet’

Posted on Author Okegwo Kenechukwu

The President-General of Awkuzu Development Union, Innocent Chulu, has raised the alarm over the absence of security personnel in the crisis-ridden community of Awkuzu in Anambra State. He said barely two days after the herders and villagers clashed in the area that was alleged to have claimed no fewer than nine lives, they were yet […]
News Top Stories

Dangote Refinery to create 250,000 jobs

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The management of Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals has disclosed that the 650,000 barrels per day project will create jobs for not less than 250,000 Nigerians when completed next year. Group Executive Director, Strategy and Capital Projects, Dangote Industries Limited, Mr. Devakumar Edwin, told reporters at the site that the refinery had potential to turn around […]
News

Dual citizenship firm opens office in Nigeria, targets wealthy persons

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

A firm, Henley & Partners Group, a citizenship and residency advisory firm, which helps the rich and influential acquire second passports, especially for other countries, is set to open up an office in Nigeria. With less hassle and a target audience of the rich and influential Nigerians, it was learnt that the firm is professionally […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica