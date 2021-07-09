Group urges Buhari to come clean on arrest of Nnamdi Kanu

The Igbo National Movement (INM) has asked the Federal Government of Nigeria to come clean on the arrest of the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. The group said the government should clarify how the abduction was carried out in international territory, outside the jurisdiction of the Nigerian state.

The INM, in a press statement signed by its president, Anthony Olisa Okolo and legal adviser, Eze Eluchie, said the government should not mistake the arrest of an individual, as indicative of the arrest of the ongoing nationwide clamour for self-actualization, restructuring and renegotiation of Nigeria by diverse indigenous national groups. “Just as the failed at tempts to arrest similar agitations in the Middle Belt, South Central, South East and West of Nigeria have proved, the people are unanimous in their desire for a fair and equitable restructuring of the federation and will continue to agitate for their rights, no matter which personages are put in jail or to the sword.

