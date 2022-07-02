Group urges CBN, NDIC to pay terminal benefits of its members

The Association of Ex-Staff of Non-Consolidated Banks in Nigeria has appealed to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) to obey the ruling of the Industrial Court by paying the terminal benefits of its members. Speaking at press conference in Lagos, the chairman of the group, Magnus Maduka, said the court in its judgement on May 23, 2022, mandated CBN and NDIC to pay the entitlements. Maduka said; “We see the judgement as having a no victor no vanquished. We believe NDIC and CBN did what they deemed expedient but we only want to test the justice of their decision in court rather than take the laws in our own hands.

“We, therefore, strongly appeal to CBN and NDIC to be magnanimous enough to settle our claims without further Ado. Our members have served this country in the banking industry for years of their lives. “Some for over two decades, we are not responsible for the economic doldrums of our nation. We believe the delay in settling claims is uncalled for and could be misinterpreted to be callously punitive and not serving any positive purpose whatsoever.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...