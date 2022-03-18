Group urges Emefiele to join presidential race

Ahead of the 2023 general election, a group of ethnic youth leaders under the auspices of ‘Save Nigeria Project’ has called on the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, to join the presidential race. Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Coordi-nator of the group, Peter Abah, said Emefiele has the experience, exposure and understanding to lead Nigeria to prosperity. According to him, Emefiele is an embodiment of knowledge, who ticks all the numerous boxes of the kind and quality of president the country needs. He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to support the candidacy of the CBN governor.

He said: “We, therefore, call on President Muhammadu Buhari as the father of modern Nigeria to support a candidate, who embodies a unity personality, who ticks all the numerous boxes and the candidate who he will be proud of. “As a body, we have come to the unequivocal conclusion that only one man fits the description and we make bold to present to Mr. President for his endorsement and to Nigerians for their massive support to Mr Godwin Ifeanyichukwu Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for President in 2023.

“Mr Emefiele has shown unprecedented sagacity as the governor of the country’s central bank. His initiatives for small, medium and large scale enterprises have been unprecedented in manufacturing, oil and gas, agriculture, trade and commerce. The signature of the CBN governor has been very clear and precise.”

