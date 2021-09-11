Group urges FG to harness nation’s solid wastes to grow GDP

A group, Sustainable Environment Development Initiative (SEDI Nigeria), yesterday, called on the federal government of Nigeria to harness its solid wastes to boost its Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The group Director, Dr. Tom Aneni, made the call at a stakeholders’ workshop on Pathways Municipal on Waste Management in Edo State, held in Benin City. “If properly managed, solid waste can be harnessed to create job opportunities and promote growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) through wealth generation mechanisms, in addition to a host of environmental, social and aesthetic benefits that will be created”, he said.

Dr Aneni added that private sector participation in the management of the nation’s solid wastes should be encouraged with a view to generating employment opportunities, and thus act as a poverty reduction tool. Aneni opined that the National Policy on Solid Waste Management has been developed as a shared national vision of how solid wastes should be managed more sustainably. He said managing it has become an important concern in both domestic and international material cycles, for environmental preservation, efficient resource utilization and sustainable development

Like this: Like Loading...