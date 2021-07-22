Group urges FG to open Anambra Cargo Airport for use

A group, the Network (ACSONET), a platform for Citizens and Non State Actors, wants the Federal Government to open the Umueri international cargo and passenger airport, for public use. The National Coordinator, Coalition on Improving Service Delivery prince Chris Azor, while speaking to journalists, after a Monitoring and Evaluation exercise, observed that the Terminal building of the airport, according to the contractors handling the Airport project is finally ready. Azor recalled that on July 12, the Minister of Finance, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed and the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, flew into the State through the airport, while on their way to commissioning of some projects at Innoson Motors, Nnewi. He said opening of the airport before the forthcoming governorship election would address the current security challenges in the South-East.

