Group urges FG to prioritise meeting domestic demand

The Federal Government has been urged to first focus on meeting domestic demand of agricultural products of the citizens and prioritising the sector as a contributor to economic growth before giving consideration to exports for foreign exchange earnings.

This advice is contained in a recent report published by the Oxford Business Group titled: “Focus Report: Agriculture at the heart of Nigeria’s economic development plans,” which was made available to New Telegraph. The report also identified some challenges that those in the agriculture sector may likely face in year 2022 and how they will overcome those challenges.

On the Outlook of agricultural sector in Nigeria, the report stated: “The agriculture sector faces many challenges, such as low levels of irrigation, an outdated land tenure system and limited adoption of research findings, which have kept agricultural productivity low, and caused post-harvest losses and waste.

There is room to expand and commercialise, however, as Nigeria only makes use of half of its 71 million ha of available farmland, and 15 million to 30 million smallholder farmers produce an estimated 95 per cent agricultural output.” The report said although there was notable export potential in the Nigerian agricultural sector, the country needs to first focus on meeting domestic demand and prioritising the sector as a contributor to economic growth. The report called on the Federal Government to learn from Brazil how to optimise its agricultural operations, noting that Nigeria as a country has the necessary conditions to boost food production in terms of climate, soil, rainfall and topography.

