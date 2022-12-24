Metro & Crime

Group urges FG to purge police of bad eggs, cautions Ebubeagu over harassment

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Taiwo Jimoh

 

 

A Non-governmental Organisation, Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), and human rights bodies have called on the next elected president to purged the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) of it’s bad eggs and reposition it for a better service to the country.

They also demanded urgent steps to strengthen police external accountability mechanisms, especially the Police Service Commission (PSC), to curb impunity, corruption, extortion and harassment of innocent citizens in the force.

The Executive Director of RULAAC, Mr. Okechukwu Nwanguma, who made this known at the end of the year briefing in Lagos recently, noted that the police force, in a democratic society, should not be a law unto itself.

“It should uphold the rule of law, which embodies the values of human dignity rather than the wishes of the powerful leader or political party. Effective external accountability processes may make the police more publicly accountable,” he said.

The event was held to highlight some of the major human rights and security issues that featured prominently and shaped the human rights landscape of the country in 2022, as the year runs out.

RULAAC also called for adequate training, provision of necessary equipment and motivation of police to prepare them for the 2023 general elections in the first quarter of next year.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ohams Graham of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) condemn the attitudes of the Anti-kidnapping Unit (AKU) of Imo State Police Command, nickname ‘Tiger Base’.

He alleged that officers of Tiger Base, led by Mr. Ola, a Superintendent of Police, were alleged of corruption, narrating that they arrest innocent citizens on the streets indiscriminately and brand them criminals, in order to extort them.

He also decried the activities of Eastern Security Network, codenamed Ebubeagu, saying they are now in conflict with the residents of Imo and Ebonyi states respectively and even the military, due to its alleged atrocities.

“The activities of Ebubeagu in Ebonyi and Imo state are horrific. In Ebonyi, many political opponents of the governor have been arrested, detained, tortured and threatened. In Imo state, members of Ebubeagu have also been accused of mass atrocities, killings, vandalism, abductions and rape.”

While, Mr. Jude Igbinoi of ThisDay newspapers said the reportedly disbanded Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS), for which youths revolted in 2020, “is still alive.”

He noted that police brutality now knows no man, as even magistrates and lawyers could be manhandled.

 

 

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

44-year-old man arrested at Abuja airport for ingesting 96 pellets of cocaine

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

…5 varsity students, 72-year-old man, others nabbed     A 44-year-old father of three, Gabriel Anthony, has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja for ingesting 96 pellets of cocaine. The suspect who is a native of Nike in Enugu North Local Government […]
Metro & Crime

Police officer shot while serving warrant, suspect killed in ‘gun battle,’ chief says

Posted on Author Reporter

  Florida police shot and killed a man wanted for attempted murder on Saturday after the suspect opened fire on officers, striking one of them during a “gun battle,” officials said. The officer was hit in his bullet-proof vest and suffered a bruise to his chest from the impact, Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri told reporters. A second officer tripped during […]
Metro & Crime

Children are never this insecure, orphanage owners tell Buhari

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

Association of Orphanages and Homes Operators in Nigeria (ASOHON), has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, governors and law enforcement agencies to protect the Nigerian children from kidnappers. The ASOHON President, Dr. Gabriel Oyediji, made the appeal while addressing journalists at Egbeda, Lagos State. Oyediji said it was sad to realise the Nigerian children had never […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica