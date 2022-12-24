Group urges FG to purge police of bad eggs, cautions Ebubeagu over harassment

Taiwo Jimoh

A Non-governmental Organisation, Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), and human rights bodies have called on the next elected president to purged the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) of it’s bad eggs and reposition it for a better service to the country.

They also demanded urgent steps to strengthen police external accountability mechanisms, especially the Police Service Commission (PSC), to curb impunity, corruption, extortion and harassment of innocent citizens in the force.

The Executive Director of RULAAC, Mr. Okechukwu Nwanguma, who made this known at the end of the year briefing in Lagos recently, noted that the police force, in a democratic society, should not be a law unto itself.

“It should uphold the rule of law, which embodies the values of human dignity rather than the wishes of the powerful leader or political party. Effective external accountability processes may make the police more publicly accountable,” he said.

The event was held to highlight some of the major human rights and security issues that featured prominently and shaped the human rights landscape of the country in 2022, as the year runs out.

RULAAC also called for adequate training, provision of necessary equipment and motivation of police to prepare them for the 2023 general elections in the first quarter of next year.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ohams Graham of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) condemn the attitudes of the Anti-kidnapping Unit (AKU) of Imo State Police Command, nickname ‘Tiger Base’.

He alleged that officers of Tiger Base, led by Mr. Ola, a Superintendent of Police, were alleged of corruption, narrating that they arrest innocent citizens on the streets indiscriminately and brand them criminals, in order to extort them.

He also decried the activities of Eastern Security Network, codenamed Ebubeagu, saying they are now in conflict with the residents of Imo and Ebonyi states respectively and even the military, due to its alleged atrocities.

“The activities of Ebubeagu in Ebonyi and Imo state are horrific. In Ebonyi, many political opponents of the governor have been arrested, detained, tortured and threatened. In Imo state, members of Ebubeagu have also been accused of mass atrocities, killings, vandalism, abductions and rape.”

While, Mr. Jude Igbinoi of ThisDay newspapers said the reportedly disbanded Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS), for which youths revolted in 2020, “is still alive.”

He noted that police brutality now knows no man, as even magistrates and lawyers could be manhandled.

