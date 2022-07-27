Business

Group urges minister to prioritise Olokola Port

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Ondo State Maritime Media Forum (OSMMF) has urged the Minister of State for Transport, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, to prioritise the full take off of Olokola Deep Sea Port in the state. They explained that new port would boost economic prosperity of Ondo State and Nigeria at large.

 

The group congratulated Adegoroye and his counterpart, Alhaji Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, on their appointments by President Muhammadu Buhari as the minister of state for transportation and minister of transport respectively.

Its Chairman, Mr. Gboyega Oni, and Secretary, Mr. Tunde Ayodele, described the appointment of Adegoroye as a result of hard work and commitment toward building Nigeria. Oni said: “We are happy to felicitate with Adegoroye on his appointment as the minister of state for transportation by President Muhammad Buhari.

 

There is no doubt that your appointment is a result of your hard work and commitment to the people of Ondo State and Nigeria as a country. “We are confident that you will successfully steer the maritime economy positively and continue to play a constructive role in the shipping sector.” Oni noted that Adegoroye would bring to bear his wealth of experience in the nation’s transportation, particularly the maritime industry.

 

He added: “We also have a conviction that the Minister of State working with the minister shall be a springboard for the full take-off of the Olokola Deep Sea Port in Ondo State.

 

“In your new role as a minister, our group, which consists of over 20 journalists in the daily newspapers and specialised maritime magazines and online platforms, has resolved to support you in the course of your assignments to make the maritime sector of the economy the hub of shipping and port activities

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

FBNInsurance announces payment channels

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

In view of the outbreak of the COVID-19 globally, FBNInsurance Limited, a foremost insurance company in Nigeria and a member of the Sanlam Group, has adequately provisioned for the new norm due to the pandemic by upgrading its digital capabilities and platforms to adequately serve its customers, especially its payment channels.   Various payment channels […]
Business

AIICO Insurance to divest from pension business

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A IICO Insurance Plc (AIICO) has entered into discussions with FCMB Pensions Limited for the divestment of its interest in its Pension subsidiary, AIICO Pension Managers Limited. The proposed sale will see a full uptake of AIICO’s 70 per cent stake in the company.     A statement signed by Head, Strategic Marketing & Communications […]
Business

NB to partner Lagos on greenery project

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Board and Management of Nigerian Breweries (NB) Plc has reaffirmed the commitment of the company to continue to partner with the Lagos State government in achieving a green landscape in the Iganmu area of the state. This was disclosed by the new Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Hans Essaadi, during a courtesy visit […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica