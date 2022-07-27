Group urges minister to prioritise Olokola Port

The Ondo State Maritime Media Forum (OSMMF) has urged the Minister of State for Transport, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, to prioritise the full take off of Olokola Deep Sea Port in the state. They explained that new port would boost economic prosperity of Ondo State and Nigeria at large.

The group congratulated Adegoroye and his counterpart, Alhaji Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, on their appointments by President Muhammadu Buhari as the minister of state for transportation and minister of transport respectively.

Its Chairman, Mr. Gboyega Oni, and Secretary, Mr. Tunde Ayodele, described the appointment of Adegoroye as a result of hard work and commitment toward building Nigeria. Oni said: “We are happy to felicitate with Adegoroye on his appointment as the minister of state for transportation by President Muhammad Buhari.

There is no doubt that your appointment is a result of your hard work and commitment to the people of Ondo State and Nigeria as a country. “We are confident that you will successfully steer the maritime economy positively and continue to play a constructive role in the shipping sector.” Oni noted that Adegoroye would bring to bear his wealth of experience in the nation’s transportation, particularly the maritime industry.

He added: “We also have a conviction that the Minister of State working with the minister shall be a springboard for the full take-off of the Olokola Deep Sea Port in Ondo State.

“In your new role as a minister, our group, which consists of over 20 journalists in the daily newspapers and specialised maritime magazines and online platforms, has resolved to support you in the course of your assignments to make the maritime sector of the economy the hub of shipping and port activities

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...