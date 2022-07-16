Group urges NBA to sanction lawyer over comment on A’Ibom chief judge

A group under the aegis of Akwa Ibom Integrity Alliance (AIIA) has condemned in strong terms the recent verbal attack on the Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State, Justice Ekaette Obot, by a lawyer, Inibehe Effiong. In a media chat in held yesterday in Uyo, the group speaking through its Chairman, Stephen Abia, said i was awed by the shameful attempts by a self – acclaimed human rights activist, Inibehe Effiong, to drag the integrity of the chief judge to the mud through his uncivilised and uncouth outbursts on the matter. They particularly urged the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, to caution Inibehe accordingly, following his fragrant disregard for decency at the court during the ongoing libel suit instituted against one Leo Ekpenyong.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...