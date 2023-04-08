News

Group Urges New PSC Boss To Prioritise Welfare, Discipline

A Socio-Cultural group, Akoko-Edo and Owan Alliance have called on the new Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), IGP Solomon Arase (rtd) to prioritise welfare and enhance the discipline of Police personnel.

The convener of the group, Mr Sunny Ifijen, and Omeiza Ugumah made the call in a congratulatory message to the former Inspector General of Police on his appointment.

They said when addressed, the two issues would enhance the performances of the rank and file as well as officers in their professional responsibilities.

The conveners of the group described Arase’s appointment as the best that has happened to the commission since its inception.

They noted that the Edo State-born former IGP has all it takes to turn around the fortune of the Nigeria Police for a better service to Nigerians.

The group which particularly commended President Muhammadu Buhari for making this happen, however, called for collaborative efforts from other appointees of the commission for better service delivery from the Police.

“As we all know, Arase alone cannot do it all as such, he needs the cooperation of other members of the PSC to effect the necessary changes that will bring about what the Police will have all craved.

“We see welfare and discipline, particularly as the two key issues that are grossly responsible for the challenges that we all have been dealing with when it comes to the issue of effective, responsive, and responsible Police we have craved over the years.

“We need not be reminded what led to the issue of Endsars protest that almost brought the country to the brinks and addressing these issues would have solved more than half of the problem bedevilling the Police

“We are however optimistic that Arase has the capacity, with the cooperation of all, to solve these challenges,” it stated.

They also appealed for training and retraining of Police personnel to enhance their efficiency.

The group concluded with a call to the federal government to provide better and modern policing facilities for the Police to boost their operational capacity.

