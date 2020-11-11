News

Group urges northern govs to tackle insecurity, criminality

A group known as Plateau Youth G-17, has called on governors of the nineteen northern states to work towards tackling kidnapping, banditry, insurgency and other forms of insecurity in the region.

The group, during a press conferencebyitsspokesperson inJos, MrJohnDung, insisted that the worsening insecurity in that part of the country needed urgent attention. Dungsaidratherthancalling for the regulation of the social media, the northern governors should channel their energy towards ending the myriad of insecurity that had continued to ravage the region over the years.

He said the prolonged insecurity had stagnated growth and development in the region, noting also that the security of lives and property of the people should be the top concern of every government. According to him, the governors do not need to be afraid of the social media, insisting that the platform helped to amplify the activities of public office holders who were performing.

The group explained that the new media had been a tool that citizens effectively use to keep governments in check and hold those in authority accountable. He claimed that the proposed bill to regulate the social media was aimed at gagging the citizens.

“It is an undisputed fact that the social media, which is now the ‘fifth estate of the realm,’ has been a tool citizens have effectively used to keep governments in check and hold those in authority accountable.”

“It has in no small measure helped to increase citizens’ interaction with government, with benefits that far outweigh its perceived negative impact. “So, we want to call on northern governors to speedily address the plethora of challenges facing the region like kidnapping, banditry, insurgency, poverty, illiteracy, among others, instead of calling for the regulation of social media.”

