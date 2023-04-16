News

Group Urges Supporters To Stop Advocating Chief Of Staff For Tinubu

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The National Chairman and Coordinator for Team Prosper, Mr Shehu Bankole-Hameed, has advised support groups to desist from advocating a Chief of Staff for the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Bankole-Hameed in a statement issued on Sunday said the decision should be an exclusive decision of the President-elect.

He said, “We at Team Prosper note with care, the unguarded statements and utterances attributed to some people who identify with their various individual groups, advocating for an individual politician as chief of staff to our President-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu.

“The mandate is that of the president and not for any ‘Support group’ or groups. Team Prosper advises everyone concerned not to be used as a pressure group by any position-seeking person or individuals.

“The office of the Chief of staff is a sensitive one which shouldn’t be beholden to a group of people as if it’s a ‘rub my back I rub yours’ kind of office.

“Team Prosper a grass root organization for a prosperous Asiwaju administration, seeks to support the president in every legally conceivable way to achieve his vision.

“The office of CoS is an engine room not to be toyed with. We wish the President-elect the very best.”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

