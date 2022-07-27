News

GROUP URGES UMANA TO CALL-OFF RETREAT FOR MINISTRY AND NDDC MANAGEMENT IN THE INTEREST OF PEACE  

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

 

The Community Development Committees of Oil and Gas Producing Areas of the Niger Delta (CDCOGPAND) has called on the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Obong Umana Okon Umana to call-off the two-day retreat scheduled for management of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs (MNDA) and Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
 
In a statement issued on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 by Joseph Ambakederimo, Chairman, Board of Trustees of CDCOGPAND, it stated that the retreat scheduled to hold on July 28 and 29 inside the state house banquet hall, Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, Abuja, “is basically to confer legitimacy to the continued illegal contraption going on in the NDDC.” 
 
According to the group, “the retreat should not be the first program you (Minister of Niger Delta Affairs) should embark on. On issues affecting the NDDC, there are plethora of issues that are crying for attention chiefly amongst which is the implementation of the legal structure of the commission so that there will be equitable representation and responsibility for the component states.”
 
Ambakederimo stated that “for over three years now the NDDC has been run by a system not known to the law establishing the commission, the NDDC Act of 2000 as amended,” and regretted that “the NDDC Act and the composition that is made up of nine states to benefit from projects, empowerment schemes and human capital development and tackle environmental issues and equitable representation from across board as its core mandate has continuously been run by a one man squad. This is clearly corruption of the highest order under the Buhari regime.” 
 
CDCOGPAND maintained that “it will be very insensitive on the part of the organisers of this event (the retreat) to continue and fail to heed our call for this event to be put off especially when the region cannot boast of any legacy project Undertaken by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and the NDDC for eight years.”
 
According to the group, “this retreat should have been organised for the incoming board to enable them to fully understand the workings of the public sector. The substantive board members nominated by the President and duly screened and cleared by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria should be the ones to be taken through this retreat and not the people who have been running the NDDC solo.”
 
Ambakederimo wondered what the MNDA and the NDDC have “achieved in the last seven years that warrants this kind of wastage for a retreat that will be rounded off with a gala dinner. A gala dinner to celebrate illegality in perpetuity with impunity? That is what this is and a misplacement of priority.” He therefore insisted that “we do not need a retreat at this time, what the people want is the substantive board as enshrined  by the NDDC Act so that the people can have some respite.”
 
CDCOGPAND restated that “in order not to aggravate the palpable anger in the region we make bold to say this retreat must be called off because it is very provocative, insultive, insensitive and wicked. It is a slap on the faces of our collective sensibilities, and this must stop.” According to them, “what this means is clearly a recipe for violence and it is insensitive actions as this that have brought the nation to where we are today in terms of the insecurity we face.”
 
Ambakederimo remarked that “as much as we do not encourage violence these are the kinds of behaviour that can trigger violence in the region,” and pointed out that at the moment it is “only the south-south region that is relatively peaceful as at now in the whole of the country, therefore we must not take actions or encourage actions that will make the only peaceful region to erupt in violence. It will not be good.”
 
The Niger Delta group reminded those advising the President to do so with “an open heart to tow the path of honour to right the wrongs for the benefit of everyone in the region to thrive economically.”
 
The Community Development Committees of Oil and Gas Producing Areas of the Niger Delta (CDCOGPAND) therefore appealed to the Honourable Minister of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs who superintends over the NDDC “to ensure that the substantive board of the NDDC already appointed be inaugurated as quickly as possible. Anything short of this will be seen as business as usual and if it goes this way it will mean that some of us who see you as a thorough breed and hold you in high esteem and that have vouched for your unblemished record and personality would greatly be disappointed.” 
 
 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Quality education’ll equip Nigerian children – Minister

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Opiah, has stressed the need to ensure that every Nigerian child is prepared for the challenges of the future by equipping them with the right and quality education. Opiah, who spoke while receiving the Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr Hamid Bobboyi and his management team in Abuja, acknowledged the […]
News

Ondo varsity postpones SSANU union election over strike

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU), Western Zone, has postponed the union’s election of new officers at Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State. The election which was scheduled for today was postponed over nationwide strike of the union. A circular signed by Mr. Olayiwola Salaam, the National Vice-President […]
News

FEC okays N2bn for purchase of 52 operational vehicles for NSCDC

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Executive Council has approved the sum of N2.02 billion for the procurement of 52 operational vehicles for the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). This was disclosed by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, to newsmen after the weekly virtual Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa yesterday. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica