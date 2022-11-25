Group urges YPP candidate to stop smear campaign against A’Ibom gov

The governorship candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) in Akwa Ibom State, Senator Bassey Albert Akpan, and his teaming supporters have been advised to desist from smear campaigns against Governor Udom Emmanuel, over the current case on alleged bribery and corruption at a Federal High Court in Uyo.

The advice was given by an advocacy group, Akwa Ibom Integrity Alliance, at a press briefing in Uyo yesterday. Addressing newsmen, the group’s chairman, Barr. Stephen Abia, said it was unfair and uncharitable for the embattled senator to link Governor Emmanuel who neither originated the charges nor even know the facts of the case, with his travails. According to him, “From investigations by our team of professionals, Governor Emmanuel was not in office as Governor, when the case of bribery and corruption against Bassey Albert Akpan commenced.

“The case was purely on the heels of a probe of the alleged slush funds against a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, where part of the funds was allegedly linked to a certain Jide Omokoro, who confessed during investigation that he used the funds to bribe Senator Albert Akpan through car donations amounting to N204 million to get contracts “For the avoidance of doubts, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested and detained Senator Akpan over cars that he had allegedly received as bribe from Jide Omokore while serving as Akwa Ibom Finance Commissioner and Chairman of the State Inter- Ministerial Direct Labour Coordinating Committee.

“Investigations show that the Omokore’s companies – Bay Atlantic Energy and Sahel Energy – received contracts from the Senator Akpan’s Inter-Ministerial Direct Labour Coordinating Committee and the EFCC claimed the vehicles were used to bribe Akpan” Judgement in the case is expected to be delivered tomorrow at the Federal High Court in Uyo.

