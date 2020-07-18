News

Group vows to vote out Obaseki over environmental violations

A group, Edo Movement Against Landgrabbing and Livelihood Losses (EMALL), a rural community and civil society merger group, yesterday said it has begun intense political activities to vote out the governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, during governorship election, taking place in the state on September 19.

The group consists of farmers, land users, Non- Governmental Organisations (NGOs), Community Based Organisations (CBOs), students/youth bodies and women groups, cutting across over 300 rural communities of Edo local government areas of Orhionmwon, Ovia South West, Ovia North East, Ikpoba Okha, Owan West, Owan East, Esan West, Esan South East, Etsako East and Uhunmwode, the governor’s origin. While stating their reasons for mobilising to sack the governor, in the statement signed by Tony Erha, Patrick Erhunsee and Mrs. Bose Eruaga, Convener, Head of Farmers and Head of Women Farmers Groups, respectively, alleged that Obaseki had unduly allocated the forest reserves and other lands owned by rural communities to landgrabbers and multinational plantation firms.

