Group wants ‘husbands’ of Chibok girls prosecuted

The Christian Solidarity Worldwide Nigeria (CSWN), yesterday called for the prosecution of the repentant Boko Haram terrorists that recently surrendered with two Chibok girls and their children. The group which said they were not happy with the appellation of husbands attached to those that kidnapped, violated and sired children with the returning girls stated that the law must take its cause to prevent others from toiling the same line.

A statement by Reuben Buhari, Research and Press Officer of CSWN and entitled: ‘Let the Violators of Ruth and Hassana Face the Full Laws of The Country’, also said: “After seven years in forceful, dehumanising and unlawful captivity’, the law must take its course. CSWN expresses its “joy on this promising good news that holds the prospect of more girls getting their freedom.

“First, it was Ruth Ngladar Pogu and the man erroneously referred to as her ‘husband’ who presented themselves to the security on July 28, 2021, in Bama, then on July 14, Hassana Adamu was also found with two children in Gwoza. Both girls were found with children from their abductors.”

