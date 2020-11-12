News

Group wants Lagos to scrap Lekki tollgates

A group of prominent Indigenes of Lagos State at the weekend called on the state government to immediately scrap the controversial Lekki tollgates with a view to removing economic burden of residents in the axis and easing free-flow of transportation in the metropolis.

Besides, the indigenes called on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency assist the state government to rebuild colossal damage to government and private properties during the #EndSARS protests in the state.

However, they requested that arsonists and hoodlums who caused the destruction of public and private properties in the state should be decisively dealt with by the Federal Government so as to serve as deterrent. They made the requests in a 12-point communiqué issued in Lagos after an emergency meeting to review and respond to circumstances leading to destruction of public and private properties, including the desecration of the Palace of Oba of Lagos. The communiqué was jointly signed by Chief Alaba Williams, the Ajiroba of Lagos; BashorunJaiyeRandle; Dr. Ade Dosunmu and the convener, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri.

The indigenes also charged the state government that all the taxes being collected by NURTW and market leaders in various markets should go directly to local governments to enable development at the grassroots and create jobs for our restive youths.

The communiqué reads: “With the resonation of the peaceful protests against police brutality through the Nigerian Police Force Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), that ended in the killing and maiming of the peaceful and innocent protesters on October 20th, 2020 that consequently led to looting and arson by hoodlums in the State, the Prominent Indigenes of Lagos State at its meeting held on Thursday October 29th, 2020 considered this as aberration to the age-long peaceful coexistence in Lagos State.

