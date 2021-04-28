News

Group wants NBC to rescind sanction on Channels TV

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

A group, the Guild of Public Affairs Analysts of Nigeria (GPAAN), has urged the National Broadcasting Commission (NBS) to rescind its suspension and the N5 million fine slammed on Channels TV programme,’ ‘Politics Today.’ NBS’ action was sequel to Channels TV airing an interview with Emma Powerful, spokesman of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). In a statement by its Chairman, Mr. Ayoze Baje, it said: “The Guild of Public Affairs Analysts of Nigeria (GPAAN), views this action by the Federal Government through its regulatory agency, the National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) as one more example of the increasing intolerance of the government for diversity of thought and speech in our country. “This brazen assault on press freedom in Nigeria is but a continuation of a deliberate pattern of anti-democratic actions of government, which have often times been expressed through extra-judicial killings, arbitrary.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Belgium announces return to national lockdown

Posted on Author Reporter

    Belgium has announced a return to a national lockdown as the latest coronavirus figures show it has the highest infection rate in Europe. Non-essential shops and businesses offering personal services like hair salons have been ordered to close from Monday until the middle of December, reports the BBC. Any gatherings in public spaces […]
News

Business leaders, security stakeholders unite to tackle rising insecurity

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Worried by the rising spate of insecurity in the country, business leaders and security stakeholders have joined forces to mount a workshop to address its crippling effect on the business environment.   The high level security workshop, themed: ‘Security Dynamics of the Business Environment for Sustainable Development,’ holds on Tuesday (February 23) at the Covenant […]
News Top Stories

NBS: Food items, services push inflation to 13.22%

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The consumer price index (CPI), which measures inflation, sustained its upward movement in August, hitting 13.22 per cent from the previous July figure of 12.82 per cent. The new figure released yesterday by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicates a 0.40 per cent increase. The latest push in inflation is not unconnected with skyrocketing prices […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica