Group wants NBC to rescind sanction on Channels TV

A group, the Guild of Public Affairs Analysts of Nigeria (GPAAN), has urged the National Broadcasting Commission (NBS) to rescind its suspension and the N5 million fine slammed on Channels TV programme,’ ‘Politics Today.’ NBS’ action was sequel to Channels TV airing an interview with Emma Powerful, spokesman of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). In a statement by its Chairman, Mr. Ayoze Baje, it said: “The Guild of Public Affairs Analysts of Nigeria (GPAAN), views this action by the Federal Government through its regulatory agency, the National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) as one more example of the increasing intolerance of the government for diversity of thought and speech in our country. “This brazen assault on press freedom in Nigeria is but a continuation of a deliberate pattern of anti-democratic actions of government, which have often times been expressed through extra-judicial killings, arbitrary.

