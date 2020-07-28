News

Group wants NDLEA, police to refer drug users to hospital

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU Comment(0)

 

Human rights group, the Society for the Improvement of the Rural People (SIRP) has frowned at dehumanizing treatments being meted on drug users by law enforcement agencies. The group, however, advised the police and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to stop dehumanizing drug dependents forthwith but see them as people who would need medical attention.

 

The group stated this at a training organized by the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC) with support from European Union (UN) tagged “Training on Sensitization on Drugs and Drug Prevention, Treatment and Care (DDPTC)”which was designed to create awareness and knowledge on the issue of drug. According to the programme manager of SIRP, Evelyn Joseph, “we found out that a lot of criminalization, stigmatization and arrests are regularly carried out on users of drugs. “So, the aim of this  training is to change the perception of the law enforcement agencies about drug users.

 

“The practice has always been that when a drug user is found with let’s say cannabis the next thing the authorities do is immediate arrest and detention and most of the detained drug users when they stay in detention longer and finally come out and become worst. “If we start seeing drug usage as health problem, we will realize that someone who is using cannabis and tramadol might be drug dependent and doesn’t have the will power not to use drugs,” she said. She, however, expressed grave concern at the alarming rate people especially young ones take to drugs.

 

“It is more disturbing that the current practice and stigmatization has not helped in dissuading people from using drug, this is why we must seek for a better way to handle them. “Our young ones are vulnerable and we don’t want them to be ending up their lives in correction centres. “We are greatly concern that as at today in Nigeria, 14.3m people are using drugs.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

We’ll complete all ongoing projects in A’Ibom – Governor

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has reaffirmed his administration’s determination to complete all the ongoing road constructions and other projects in the state.   e stated this yesterday while inspecting some of the ongoing road constructions and other projects in Uyo, the state capital.   “In line with my second term slogan of […]
News

OGITECH Rector counsels female engineering undergraduates

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni Abeok uta

The Rector of Ogun State Institute of Technology (OGITECH), Igbesa, Engr. Olufunke Akinkurolere, has admonished female undergraduates studying engineering in tertiary institutions not to give up on their dreams.   Akinkurolere noted that with self-confidence, barriers that often deter women from rising to the top in the profession would be eliminated. She spoke during a […]
News

Air Peace, pilots meet as airline denies strike action

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Pilots working with Nigeria’s biggest carrier, Air Peace, have allegedly embarked on strike over what they termed ‘irrational pay cut’. The airline, however, denied reports alleging that its pilots have gone on strike as at July 21st. Spokesperson for the airline, Stanley Olisa, in a statement, said the report was untrue and an attempt to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: