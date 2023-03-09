Group wants Senate presidency zoned to South East

A Northern group under the aegis of The Equality Movement (TEM), has called on the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the Senate Presidency to the South East. Leader of the Movement, Alhaji Mohammed Yusuf Ajiji, and Publicity Secretary, Garba Noma, in a joint statement in Kaduna, appealed to the president- elect, Senator Bola Tinubu, to throw his weight behind the South East region to produce the next Senate President in the interest of inclusiveness and fairness. The group noted that: “The APC has had an impressive performance in the South East in the 2023 Senatorial elections producing six Senators so far as announced by INEC. This is a far cry from what was obtained in 2019. “We support the resolve of the South East not to remain in the periphery of National politics in the APC but to join hands with other geo-political zones to build and develop our nation. “

