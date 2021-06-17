News

Group warns against attempt to truncate Anambra election

The Biafra Liberation Council (BLC) yesterday warned all groups and individuals fomenting trouble capable of truncating the November 6 Anambra State election to desist from such. Addressing journalists in Aba, Abia State yesterday, BLC Administration Secretary, Austin-Mary Ndukwu, said no matter the insecurity facing the South-East, the Anambra State election must be held. BLC said on no account should governance in any state of the South-East be allowed to be truncated by any form of violence that could lead to a disruption of the election.

The pro-Biafra group said it had resolved to begin the process of re-uniting the South-East into a stable and strong indivisible entity in as much as it wanted a free and independent Biafra. The group said it cannot continue to watch the South- East being turned into a killing field by the Nigeria state. BLC said it was disheartening that such actions against the South-East had been orchestrated by senseless utterances, empty threats and actions of few selfish individuals and groups.

