Group warns Niger Delta youths against restiveness

A group, Partnership Initiatives in Niger Delta (PIND) has challenged youths in the Niger Delta region to shun restiveness, but to acquire skills that will enable them to develop the region. Executive Director of PIND, Dara Akala gave the challenge yesterday during a roundtable meeting with youths of the area in Calabar, the Cross River State capital. The theme of the meeting was: “Re-imagining Youth Skills Development Programme and Job Creation for Positive Impact in Post-COVID-19 Economy.”

He said: “In the past two decades, the Niger Delta region has witnessed conflicts and youth restiveness which have often been linked to sustained levels of unemployment and lack of economic opportunities especially for youth. “Therefore, addressing the challenge of youth unemployment is imperative especially in this post COVID-19 era, which has brought about significant job loss and reduced the demand for labour as well. “Addressing unemployment rate is probably the most significant development challenge for the government and actors at the national and sub-national levels right now, including the Niger Delta region. And, we need to approach skills development in a way that is different from the traditional approaches.”

