Group warns Ondo APC against tampering with delegates list

An Ondo State All Progressives Congress (APC) group yesterday warned the party against tampering with the delegate list for the conduct of a fresh primary for the Akoko South East/South West federal constituency. The Federal High Court in Akure ordered a fresh primary following the nullification of the primary that produced Gboyega Adefarati as the candidate of the party for the Akoko South East/ South West House of Representatives poll.

However, since the judgment was delivered, the party has not conducted another primary leading to tension in the constituency as the dead- line for the submission of names ends on November 25, according to the Electoral Act. The group under the auspices of National Renaissance Youth Vanguard asked APC Chairman Ade Adetimehin to obey the court order.

The Legal Adviser Kayode Adeola warned the leadership of the party against contravening the provisions of the Electoral Act. Adeola warned against tampering with the delegate list used for both the House of Representatives and Senate primaries.

