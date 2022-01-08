News

Group withdraws threats of protest against Gov Buni-led APC committee

Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have called off their initial plan to protest against the party’s Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee.

The group, under the auspices of the APC Core Supporters Network, had last week issued a threat to shut down the national secretariat of the party over its interim leadership.

But in a statement signed by its national president, Maxwell Gowon, the group said its members were misled, misinformed and misguided by some disgruntled elements.

Comrade Gowon said they know better now and have already apologised to Governor Mai Mala Buni-led committee for almost being used by enemies of the APC to truncate the progress recorded.

Speaking after its consultative meeting held in Abuja today on the state of the party, the group alleged that they were initially carried away by some elders whom they thought meant well for the APC.

He said they, however, made a U-turn after discovering that these so-called leaders were attempting to brainwash them into turning against progressives.

The group, therefore, said it cannot allow itself to be used against the Committee that has done so well to rescue the party from where these very so-called elders had taken the party.

It added that it’s now convinced that holding the party’s congress anytime in February without resolving the issue which the committee was first appointed to resolve will be playing into the hands of the opposition that has planted moles to destroy the party.

While urging the Governor Buni-led committee to sustain its transformation, the group unequivocally called on all APC support groups, supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari and all progressives in the country to hereby know that the earlier threats of protest against the Committee is hereby withdrawn and suspended indefinitely.

 

