Groups admonish military on judicious use of tax payers’ money

Some civil society organisations (CSOs) in the country, have charged the military on the judicious use of public funds allocated to the defence and security sector, insisting on accountability probity at all times.

The charge comes in the face of the insecurity in some parts of the country, occasioned by kidnapping, banditry, terrorism, separatist agitations and the like.

Operating under the aegis of Southern Kaduna Peace Practitioners (SOKIPEP), and Conference of Security Consultants in Nigeria, the CSOs warned individuals and groups, operating under whatever identities, to allow the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), and other security agencies to concentrate on their primary responsibility of protecting lives and property of citizens, rather than attempt to put out narratives that may be at variance with facts on ground.

Specifically, the patriotic, non-profit organisation and the security consulting group urged the military to up their game, arguing that many parts of the country were still contending with security challenges of different kinds.

The groups, however, identified the re-jigging of defence, and security strategies as the launch-pad to securing maximum citizens’ support.

In a joint statement signed, Sunday, by Rev Dauda Fadia, National Coordinator of SOKIPEP and Prof. HI Daura, National Coordinator, Conference of Security Consultants, the groups said: “By way of introduction, we state that we are distinguished members of the Southern Kaduna Peace Practitioners (SOKIPEP), and

the Conference of Security Consultants in Nigeria,committed to a secure, peaceful and violence-free Nigeria.

“…some communities in the North West, especially in Kaduna, and Zamfara states, are said to be in the control of terrorists/bandits, who collect levies from the vulnerable residents.”

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for demonstrating noticeable commitment to a secure and peaceful Nigeria, the groups advised the Commander-in-Chief to, as a matter of urgent national priority, re-structure and re-organise the defence/security architecture.

In the statement, they said: “We want to use this opportunity to renew our call for the immediate removal of the military high command who, though may have done their best, but whose efforts have not really translated to total victory against retrogressive elements.

“We know as a fact that President Buhari has approved billions of naira – by way of budgetary proposals – to addressing national security concerns.

“The President should take decisive actions if he really wants a secured environment for free and fair elections as well as bequeath a more secure nation to the next administration.

“The ball, in the final analysis, is in the court of our amiable President, and to leave behind a lasting legacy, especially in the defence/security sector of the country, we urge him to relieve the service chiefs of their appointments.”

