Groups, ASUU to Sanwo-Olu: Appoint best candidate as LASU VC

A group of Professors under the aegis of ‘The Liberators’ at the Lagos State University (LASU) and the university chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU-LASU) yesterday appealed to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to appoint candidate that came first among the three candidates shortlisted by the Selection Committee as the next Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

This was as they said that doing so by the Governor and Visitor to the university would further give credence tointegrityandtransparency of the process.

The lecturers made the appeal during a press conference held at the Conference Hall of the School of Transport, Ojo Campus of the 37-year-old university.

Addressing journalists, Coordinator of the group, Prof. Adeleke Fakoya, who said the group was not making the call to support any particular candidates, said that the appeal had become imperative in order to give LASU the best candidate with a view to sustaining the peace and stability currently being enjoyed in the university.

The group said: “The governor believes in diligence, openness, transparency and integrity, and it is on the basis of this that we recommend that the candidate that comes first of the three shortlisted candidates without consideration for interpersonal relationship.

