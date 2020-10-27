Groups laud Emmanuel for appointing Inyang CoS

Akwa Ibom indigenes in the Diaspora in conjunction with Akwa Ibom United Business have lauded the Governor of Akwa Ibom, Mr. Udom Emmanuel for appointing Ephraim inyang as the chief of staff to the Governor.

The group in their separate interviews said Inyang’s great performance as Commissioner of Works opened the entire state up for infrastructural development and the provision of good roads, ranking the state as one of the best in Nigeria.

The President of the association, Dr. Basil Ette and Secretary, Engr. Nab Usen disclosed that Akwa Ibom people around the world were happy with the appointment, describing the state government as focused, determined and committed to the delivery of dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

They urged the indigenes to support the administration to succeed and to continue with the dividends of democracy to the people.

Inyang was equally commended by different groups across the state for standing solidly behind the government and the way he had affected the lives of many people, stressing that his house and office is always open to the people because he believed in their welfare and interpreting the vision of the governor.

