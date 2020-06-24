News

Groups laud Obaseki over commissioner’s appointment

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta Comment(0)

Members of the Youth Campaign For Neighborhood Rights (YCFNR) and the Victory For Obaseki Group have commended Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki for nominating a Public Relations practitioner, Efe Stewart as Information and Orientation Commissioner. YCFNR’s president, Osagie Osemwingie said the choice of Stewart as Commissioner for Information was akin to placing a square peg in a square hole, saying “Stewart is a functional Public Relations practitioner who understands the need and essence of effective communication and Public Relations in ensuring good governance.”

Osemwingie went on: “As a member of the NIPR, he is well qualified to execute his roles well in government. “The Commissioner designate is a grass roots politician and publisher of a community newspaper, Revolution Times. Therefore, he is very knowledgeable about the workings of the media and can relate with journalists without let or hindrance.” Also, Public Relations officer of Victory For Obaseki Group, Henry Omoregie, corroborated YCFNR’s position, saying that “Stewart’s nomination by Governor Obaseki shows foresight and reward for loyalty and hard work.”

Omoregie disclosed that Stewart had been a very faithful, loyal and hard working party man who subjected himself to party discipline by his respect for party leadership and interests in the collective advancement of an agreed course. He gave an example on how Stewart had to step down his ambition to be chairman of Egor local government council area for the incumbent, Eghe Ogbemudia in respect for the party’s directive, despite his immense popularity and acceptance at the grassroots.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Diri orders taskforce to unseal churches

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has directed the State Task Force on COVID-19 to unseal worship centres that were sealed up for violating the measures put in place by the state government to prevent the spread of the Corona Virus Disease (COVID- 19) in the state. This was as he warned violators to retrace […]
News

Niger Assembly mulls death penalty, life sentence for sex offenders

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

As the the menace of rape increases across the country, Niger State House of Assembly yesterday called for a bill to provide for death penalty for rapists and life sentence for other sex-related offenses in the state. This was just as the Assembly directed the Chief Judge of Niger State to designate a special court […]
News

Sultan declares today first day of Zulkida 1441 AH

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Sokoto

    The Sultanate Council, Sokoto, yesterday announced the non-sighting of Zulkida crescent last Sunday and accordingly declared today, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 as the thirtieth of Shawwal 1441 After Hijrah.     A statement signed by the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs at the council, Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu, said the council and […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

%d bloggers like this: