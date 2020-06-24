Groups laud Obaseki over commissioner’s appointment

Members of the Youth Campaign For Neighborhood Rights (YCFNR) and the Victory For Obaseki Group have commended Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki for nominating a Public Relations practitioner, Efe Stewart as Information and Orientation Commissioner. YCFNR’s president, Osagie Osemwingie said the choice of Stewart as Commissioner for Information was akin to placing a square peg in a square hole, saying “Stewart is a functional Public Relations practitioner who understands the need and essence of effective communication and Public Relations in ensuring good governance.”

Osemwingie went on: “As a member of the NIPR, he is well qualified to execute his roles well in government. “The Commissioner designate is a grass roots politician and publisher of a community newspaper, Revolution Times. Therefore, he is very knowledgeable about the workings of the media and can relate with journalists without let or hindrance.” Also, Public Relations officer of Victory For Obaseki Group, Henry Omoregie, corroborated YCFNR’s position, saying that “Stewart’s nomination by Governor Obaseki shows foresight and reward for loyalty and hard work.”

Omoregie disclosed that Stewart had been a very faithful, loyal and hard working party man who subjected himself to party discipline by his respect for party leadership and interests in the collective advancement of an agreed course. He gave an example on how Stewart had to step down his ambition to be chairman of Egor local government council area for the incumbent, Eghe Ogbemudia in respect for the party’s directive, despite his immense popularity and acceptance at the grassroots.

