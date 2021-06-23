Groups petition EFCC, NPA over N15bn extortion on port road

Transporters under the umbrella of Council of Maritime Transport Unions and Associations (COMTUA) and Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO) have petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) over N15 billion arbitrary charges by operators of electronic call system also known as ETO. The two associations said that massive extortion was ongoing at port access road with impunity. Besides, COMTUA said that they paid illegal N5,000 at each of the various points before they get to the port of loading.

They alleged that the arbitrary increase from 10,000 to N31,250 per truck had gulped N15billion within the short time the system was introduced in February, 2021 to curb traffic gridlock on the port roads. According to COMTUA, the money was usually paid into the account of the Truck Transit Park Limited(TPPL), which allegedly evaded payment into the Treasury Single Account (TSA), thereby violating the provision of Sections 80 (1) and 162 (1) of the 1999 Construction of Nigeria. It listed the truckers’ grievances to include arbitrary increase in the charge through the ETO/TPPL application, delay in assessing the ports, lack of provision of CCTV cameras at the port gate and pervasive presence of extortionist checkpoints where monies are collected. Also, AMATO noted that truck drivers operating at Lagos ports would have no option than to embark on a violent clash with security officials demanding bribe around the port access roads, noting that drivers had been pushed to the wall.

It called on authorities to caution their officials using their uniform to promote unlawful activities that could jeopardise the aims and objectives of Electronic call-up system on the port road. The Chairman of AMATO, Chief Remi Ogungbemi, in a letter to the Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) dated June 15, 2021, explained that there had been rising cases of harassment, intimidation and extortion of truckers by Police/LASTMA/ NPA officials manning several checkpoints on the port access roads despite the introduction of electronic call up system aimed at promoting traffic sanity and minimising human interference. The chairman alleged that some of the officers responsible for the unlawful acts on the roads had overstayed in the ports environment.

He said: “The recent happenings at various checkpoints where Police/NPA/LASTMA officials are extorting truckers on the road in Apapa/ Tincan at their right time of movement and carrying valid Etc tickets is totally unacceptable. It is a recipe for violent confrontation between drivers and officials on the road.

“A driver that spent several weeks inside park and pregate with hunger and fatigue is a frustrated and aggressive driver. “Blocking such a driver on the road at the right time of his movement by officials to pay money before accessing port roads despite having his valid electronic call-up system ticket is an invitation of anarchy that could lead to ugly scenario because intimidation leads to aggression.”

