Groups probe oil firm’s opaque operations in Nigeria

There is an urgent need for binding due diligence legislation

Civil Society groups, Centre for Research on Multinational Corporations (SOMO) and Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), have beamed searchlight on the activities of Dutch oil firm, Vitol, accusing it of shady deals and falling below standard international practice.

In a report released during the week where it accused the international oil company of non-disclosure, the groups criticized the firm for lack of transparency just as it called for mandatory due diligence. Describing Vitol as one of the world’s biggest companies, the groups noted that its operations had largely remained under the radar.

They questioned the company’s lack of transparency and failure to comply with international standards for responsible business conduct, and called for new legislation to hold companies like Vitol accountable for the impact of their activities abroad.

According to the report, public information about Vitol is scarce.

As a privately-owned company, the global oil trader shares very little information about its activities, ownership and human rights policies compared to stock-listed companies of similar size such as Apple, and much less than is expected by international standards. “This lack of transparency is problematic given the high risks associated with oil trading. In many oil producing countries, oil revenues comprise a significant portion of the government budget and, in some cases, are the country’s largest revenue stream.

“This is true in Nigeria, where oil sales are also notoriously opaque. This combination of very high potential gains and opacity surrounding oil sales have proved conducive to corruption and fraud. Vitol and other oil traders have been named in relation to various controversial practices.

Vitol denies involvement in these controversies, but the company also chooses not to disclose informa- tion that could improve transparency and accountability in the sector,” it noted.

The report observed that Vitol’s lack of transparency also extended to how it addresses human rights and environmental impacts in its supply chain. This is a serious concern, as the Nigerian oil sector is frequently associated with severe social and environmental impacts.

According to the Programme Manager at CISLAC), Chinedu Bassey, “in Nigeria, people are confronted with the grim realities of the oil industry on a daily basis, whether because of the pollution during exploration, or because of the corruption that deprives the Nigerian state of the necessary funds for health care, education and other essential services.”

In the same vein, Senior Researcher at SOMO, Saskia van Drunen, said: “The international normative framework for responsible business conduct stipulates that companies operating in highrisk sectors and contexts, should have particularly stringent due diligence procedures in place, including enhanced, proactive communication about how they address human rights and environmental risks associated with their activities. Vitol fails to do so.”

Calling for an urgent need for binding due diligence legislation, the report said the case of Vitol, a company with Dutch roots currently headquartered in Switzerland, highlighted the urgent need for legislation both in The Netherlands (where Vitol was founded) and at the European level to make robust, risk-based due diligence mandatory for companies.

It ssid: “Concrete legislative proposals for mandatory due diligence are currently being discussed in the EU and in various national parliaments, including The Netherlands. “Also, negotiations for a UN treaty on business and human rights will start again next week.

In the meantime, governments should step up their efforts to ensure that companies domiciled in their territories abide by the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises and the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.”

Nigeria has consistently remained a fertile ground for international oil companies to get involved in all sorts of infractions with the connivance of top government officials.

Besides series of infractions by the IoCs, a report of an investigation by the Committees on Justice and Finance of the House of Representatives released a few years ago had revealed how oil companies manoeuvred their way and avoided payments of fees they were under obligation to pay in the course of mergers and acquisitions.

The report also showed that Nigerian officials were willing collaborators as they failed to make demands from these companies monies due to the country.

Although the affected companies assigned their assets to the successor companies following the M&As of the 1990s to the early 2000s, they, however, failed to pay to Nigeria fees mandated by statutes before their new status could be perfected. The development led to the country losing about $10 billion.

