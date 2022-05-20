News

Groups release Nigerian Market Sentiments, study Motivation report

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Culture Intelligence from RED in partnership with the University of Sussex has released the Nigeria Market Sentiments and Study Motivations Report, 2022. The report was part of its commitment to help brand managers, policy makers and culture enthu-siasts understand prevailing trends with a view to making informed decisions. Conducted by the brand and market intelligence unit of RED | For Africa at the instance of the University of Sussex, an awardwinning research and development focused institution, the report examined issues surrounding Nigerians studying abroad – especially in the United Kingdom – in the years following the COVID- 19 global pandemic. The study polled over 4,000 teens, young adults, and adults from the six geo-political zones of Nigeria with active interests in studying beyond the shores of Nigeria.

It reflects market trends, general conceptions, and preferences in the Nigerian tertiary education sector as it relates to acquiring foreign degrees, especially qualifications from UK universities. An overwhelming majority of respondents (89.87 per cent) expressed interest in studying abroad; with a large percentage (65.52 per cent) noting that they were looking to get an undergraduate degree abroad while 34.48 per cent said they were open to pursuing postgraduate qualifications.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Group condemns attack on VC Federal Varsity Lokoja

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir Lokoja

A social group under the umbrella of Okun Development Association (ODA), has described the recent media attack on the Vice-Chancellor, Federal University, Lokoja, Professor Olayemi Akinwumi, as malicious and heartless.   Professor Akinwumi recently came under an attack in some media (not Sunday Telegraph), negatively portraying his person. But the association while adding its voice […]
News

Nigeria’s confirmed COVID-19 cases hit 54,905

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria now has 54,905 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 162 new cases recorded on Saturday night According to a tweet from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, (NCDC),  42,922 patients have now been discharged, with 1,054 patients losing their lives to the Coronavirus pandemic. The tweet revealed that Lagos State had the highest number of infections on Saturday night with 53 cases, […]
News

Glo Joy Unlimited Extravaganza winners receive prizes

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The first prize presentation in Glo Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promo took place at Gloworld Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos yesterday with Ikorodubased cloth seller, Afusat Jamiu, winning a generator alongside 202 other lucky subscribers who went home with different prizes including refrigerators and television sets. A very excited Jamiu said “I live in Ijede, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica