Groups release Nigerian Market Sentiments, study Motivation report

Culture Intelligence from RED in partnership with the University of Sussex has released the Nigeria Market Sentiments and Study Motivations Report, 2022. The report was part of its commitment to help brand managers, policy makers and culture enthu-siasts understand prevailing trends with a view to making informed decisions. Conducted by the brand and market intelligence unit of RED | For Africa at the instance of the University of Sussex, an awardwinning research and development focused institution, the report examined issues surrounding Nigerians studying abroad – especially in the United Kingdom – in the years following the COVID- 19 global pandemic. The study polled over 4,000 teens, young adults, and adults from the six geo-political zones of Nigeria with active interests in studying beyond the shores of Nigeria.

It reflects market trends, general conceptions, and preferences in the Nigerian tertiary education sector as it relates to acquiring foreign degrees, especially qualifications from UK universities. An overwhelming majority of respondents (89.87 per cent) expressed interest in studying abroad; with a large percentage (65.52 per cent) noting that they were looking to get an undergraduate degree abroad while 34.48 per cent said they were open to pursuing postgraduate qualifications.

