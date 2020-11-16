Groups to Buhari: Magu not likely to get justice from Salami’s panel

Former Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, is not likely to get justice at the presidential panel set to probe him, Nigeria’s leading anti-corruption group and its international partners have said. In a letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Human Environmental Development Agenda, (HEDA Resource Centre), Global Witness, Cornerhouse and Re:Common, said the panel had spent more days than necessary without establishing any serious case against the former EFCC boss.

The letter signed by HEDA’s Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju; Global Witness Director, Simon Taylor; Cornerhouse Director, Nicholas Hildyard and Re:Common Director, Luca Manes, expressed profound concerns over the conduct of the judicial inquiry into allegations made by the Attorney- General, Abubakar Malami, that Magu had abused his office when he was Acting Chair of the EFCC.

The groups urged Buhari to disband the panel and save Nigeria from local and international embarrassment if the panel cannot establish a proven case of corruption against Magu. It is the third time HEDA and its partners had raised the same concern in six months.

The group said it had no problem with the investigations, but rather that the investigation had, from the start, been so deeply flawed and biased that impartial observers had long since given up hope on Mr Magu receiving fair hearing

