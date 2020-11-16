News

Groups to Buhari: Magu not likely to get justice from Salami’s panel

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

Former Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, is not likely to get justice at the presidential panel set to probe him, Nigeria’s leading anti-corruption group and its international partners have said. In a letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Human Environmental Development Agenda, (HEDA Resource Centre), Global Witness, Cornerhouse and Re:Common, said the panel had spent more days than necessary without establishing any serious case against the former EFCC boss.

 

The letter signed by HEDA’s Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju; Global Witness Director, Simon Taylor; Cornerhouse Director, Nicholas Hildyard and Re:Common Director, Luca Manes, expressed profound concerns over the conduct of the judicial inquiry into allegations made by the Attorney- General, Abubakar Malami, that Magu had abused his office when he was Acting Chair of the EFCC.

 

The groups urged Buhari to disband the panel and save Nigeria from local and international embarrassment if the panel cannot establish a proven case of corruption against Magu. It is the third time HEDA and its partners had raised the same concern in six months.

 

The group said it had no problem with the investigations, but rather that the investigation had, from the start, been so deeply flawed and biased that impartial observers had long since given up hope on Mr Magu receiving fair hearing

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

NBS: Nigeria’s inflation hits 26-month high

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The consumer price index, (CPI) which measures inflation increased by 12.56 percent (year-on-year) in June 2020, reflecting a 26-month high, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed in its inflation data for June. The latest rise is 0.16 percent points higher than the rate recorded in May 2020 (12.40) per cent. Increases were recorded in […]
News

Ikpeazu shuts Aba shoe plaza over attack on Fire Service officials

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has ordered immediate closure of Ariaria Shoe Plaza within the Umuehilegbu Industrial Market popularly called Bakasi Market following an unwarranted attack of men of the state Fire Service yesterday.   New Telegraph gathered that the Abia firefighters were in the market to extinguish some portions of the market that […]
News Top Stories

Factional Speaker emerges for Edo Assembly

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Hon. Victor Edoror from Esan Central State Constituency has emerged the factional Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly. The development comes on a day policemen took over the Assembly complex. According to available information, Edoror emerged after the inauguration of 14 state lawmakers loyal to a former Governor of the state and former […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: