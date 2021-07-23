News

Groups to Ikpeazu: Implement recommendations on police brutality

A group under the aegis of the Abia Civil Society Network (ACSON) has urged the state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu to make the recommendations of the Abia State Police Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality available to the public and to promptly implement them without further delay.

ACSON, an umbrella platform of over 30 prodemocracy and human rights groups based in the state, also challenged the Abia State Government to prosecute all security agents found guilty of human rights abuse. Besides, the group also called on the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) and other relevant agencies to prosecute perpetrators of human rights abuses, especially as most of the cases heard by the panel on police brutality involved loss of lives and properties. In a statement signed by the Convener of ACSON, Amaka Biachi; Secretary, Chuka Okoye and Co-convener, Cassius Ukwugbe, the group demanded that justice should be served to both living and dead in order to forestall future recurrence of such abuses in the state.

ACSON said that it condemned the October 1, 2019 police brutality and chaos in Ndiegoro Aba and other related incidents brought about by the panel. The statement reads in part: “This incident and other police or military brutality-related cases on October 23, 2020, impelled the Executive Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu to inaugurate a 21-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality, Extrajudicial Killing and other related Matters to investigate allegations of extra-judicial killings and brutality by security agents in the state and offer possible recommendations for victims.”

