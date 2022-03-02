Business

Groups unveil report on digital financial services assessment

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA) and the Inclusion for All initiative, yesterday, announced the launch of the Measuring Fees and Transparency in Nigeria’s Digital Financial Services report. The joint study examines compliance levels with existing fee structures, compliance with price transparency requirements, the reliability of transactions and the consistency of information available from customer service channels – highlighting a series of barriers that impact consumer trust in financial services.

Nigeria’s digital financial services ecosystem has rapidly evolved over the last decade due to increased broadband and mobile penetration and digital payments, which boost financial access in urban, rural, and hard-to-reach areas across the country. According to a statement from the organisations, this progress provides underbanked populations with greater access to digital banking products, mobile payments, savings and credit facilities – transforming the financial inclusion landscape. However, between 2018 and 2020, financial exclusion in Nigeria decreased by only 1 percentage point, from 37 per cent in 2018 to 36 per cent in 2020. The cost of financial services remains a major barrier to access for price-sensitive consumers, especially within marginalised, vulnerable, and lower-income segments of society. In addition, any lack of transparency on product pricing, departures from regulated pricing and limits trust between customers and service providers.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

FAO report shows growing hunger in Africa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A new and interactive digital report has shown that the number of hungry people in Nigeria and other countries in the African continent continues to rise, spurred by conflict, climate change and economic slowdowns including those triggered by COVID-19. The African Union Commission (AUC), the Food and Agriculture Organidation of the United Nations (FAO), and […]
Business Top Stories

Zenith, Access banks’ interests in Atlas Mara’s assets intensify

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme with agency report

Atlas Mara, the pan- African banking group started by Bob Diamond, has drawn interest from Nigerian and Middle Eastern lenders for its remaining assets on the continent, according to people familiar with the matter. The London-listed group has received a number of approaches for its 49.97 per cent holding in Lagos-based Union Bank of Nigeria, […]
Business

MainOne partners Microsoft on internet connectivity

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

MainOne, West Africa’s leading communications services company for business, has announced that it has become the first Microsoft Azure Peering Services partner for West Africa, providing enterprises using Microsoft Cloud services with a secured, reliable and high performance experience relative to what is currently available in the market. MainOne now offers enterprises improved performance in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica