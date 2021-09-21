Metro & Crime

Groups write Osinbajo, demands release of Gloria after 100 days

At least 36 groups of human rights activists and Civil Society Organisations (CSO) have written an open letter to the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, demanding he intervene in the continual detention of 21-year-old Gloria Okorie. In the letter, dated September 20, signed by the 36 groups, Osibanjo was implored to order the Police to obey a court order, asking them to release Gloria or charge her to court.

 

The group argued that Gloria had been in police detention for over 100 days. It will be recalled that Gloria was arrested on June 17, 2021, on the allegation that she was a spy for IPOB and ESN. She was then detained incommunicado by the  Inspector-General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team (IRT) at their Tiger Base office in Owerri, Imo State, before she was transferred to the Abuja headquarters of IRT.

 

The group stated: “For 100 days, the Police have continued to stubbornly and contemptuously detain Gloria in defiance of several legitimate efforts to release her, including a court order on the police to release her on bail or immediately charge her to court.

 

Also, repeated pleas by her parents, family members and lawyers to secure her bail and civil society demands for her release on the grounds of her constitutional rights under Nigeria’s 1999 constitution, as well as public outcry and media reports over her continued detention by the Police in flagrant violation of the law, had not moved the police.

 

This is an indictment on the rule of law credentials of the government.”

