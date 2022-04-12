Growing energy transition as threat to refinery projects

Plans by the Federal Government to execute refinery alongside energy transition programmes have stirred controversy in the sector.

Can Nigeria succeed in killing two birds with a stone and record a resounding victory?

This is the question on the lips of many Nigerians, especially stakeholders in the energy value chain, as the Federal Government is trying to pursue two different, but lofty ideas, amid dwindling revenue.

They include formulation of policies that would guide the establishment of new refiniries/ rehabilitation of the four state-owned refineries namely Port Harcourt 1&2, Warri and Kaduna, and also ensuring that Nigeria transits from production of fossil fuels to zero-carbon emission.

While it is an open secret that the Federal Government is keenly interested in helping Nigerians to own refineries in order to improve supply of petroleum products and further put an end to importation of fuel in the country, government has also not foreclosed the idea of involving itself in energy transition programmes, an initiative, which, if well implemented, would enable Nigeria to migrate from its traditional fossil fuels production to zero-carbon emission.

Though the two programmes are good and capable of boosting economic growth, if they are vigorously pursued by government, the time slated for their implementations has, however, been a major concern among stakeholders in the sector.

Of note is the controversy, which the issue has generated among close watchers of developments in the nation’s oil and gas industry.

At various local and international fora on oil and gas, stakeholders were not only tempted to ask questions on why government is trying to implement issues concerning establishment of refineries and the energy transition plans together, but are also at a loss as to why the two issues are not introduced separately in Nigeria.

This informed the decision of New Telegraph to unravel why the Federal Government is trying run the two programmes concomitantly.

Operators’ views

There is nothing wrong in the decision by the Federal Government to execute energy transition programmes and that of the refinery projects side by side, once there is clear roadmap on how to actualise the two plans.

The roadmap, according to the Chief Executive Officer, 11 Plc, Mr Tunji Oyebanji, must be clear and straight forward enough so that the names and the categories of people that would implement issues regarding energy transition programmes and that of refiniry projects would be well

spelt out.

Refiniries

Oyebanji, who spoke with the New Telegraph on issues bordering on implementation of refinery and energy transition plans, said that it would be difficult for government alone to achieve success in the two areas, stating that government, as a matter of fact, should allow private sector operators to play crucial roles in the issues or forget it. The reason, he said, is that private operators were better in that area than government.

Oyebanji was formerly the Managing Director, Mobil Nigeria Plc, before he moved to the board of 11 Plc as its managing director, following the mergers and acquisitions arrangements between Mobil and Nipco.

Incidentally, both firms are among the biggest operators in the nation’s downstream sub-sector.

According to him, governments have a long history of poor performance when its comes to issues that have to do with the operation of the refineries due to the rigid styles of operation.

He said, globally, private institutions are believed to be good managers, because they demonstrate a reasonable level of flexibility on issues bordering on existence of an organisation.

Another reason, Oyebanji stated, is that private sector operators were no push over, whenever issues at stake require pooling resources together financially, as Nigerians are made to understand.

He said: “To build and operate large refineries require a lot of money and the private sector operators are being underestimated in that regard. I disagree with such views.

“As for me, it is better to always engage private operators in that sphere of the economy, because they are good managers and know how and when to get the required capital ready for operation of the business.

“Providing an enabling environment for the businesses to thrive is the only major role, which governments at various levels must perform themselves, and once that aspect has been well taken care of, they should allow private operators to come in and take charge of the economy.”

Energy transition

On energy transition, Oyebanji is of the view that the Federal Government is strategically implementing the energy transition programmes.

He said that the steps that are being taken on the issue of converting Nigeria to zero carbon nation were in right direction.

Oyebanji further said that the world was heading towards clean fuels, adding that Nigeria needed not be left out on the issue relating to leaving toxic for zero-carbon fuels.

Nigeria, Oyebanji said, had huge proven gas reserves of 204 trillion cubit feet and unproven gas reserves of 600 trillion cubit feet.

He said: “If you ask me whether Nigeria is starting early or late, I would choose the former in view of the fact that the country has enormous gas reserves and the earlier government look for ways of harnessing gas potential for the use of energy transition projects, the better”

Govt’s stand

As long as many operators are eager to see the refiniries running as quickly as possible, government seems to have different plans.

Recently, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timpeye Sylva, said that the incoming government, not the administration of President Muhammad Buhari, would complete revamping of the refiniries.

Sylva, who spoke on one of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) programmes in Abuja, said that it was not likely that the present government of President Buhari would complete the rehabilitation of the refiniries.

Recalled that the on-going repairs in Port Harcourt refineries 1&2 would take between three and four years at most, if we are to consider the time frame handed over by government for the completion of the projects.

Aside this is the inconsistent nature of government in Nigeria, an indication that the next government may not necessarily buy the idea of continuing the repair of the refiniries.

Coupled with this is the fact that the repairs of Warri and Kaduna refiniries may be longer than necessary, as the Federal Government would not fix the two refineries without having an assurance that Port Harcourt Refinery plants are okay.

Though Slyva has not stated in clear terms the number of years, which the repair of the refineries would take, there is the likelihood that the issue might take a much longer period.

By way of implications, the periods for the rehabilitation of the refiniries and that of the energy transition programmes of the Federal Government may overlap and can make or mar the success of the two initiatives.

Infrastructure

Like any other critical project or initiative, the issue of transisting from fossil fuels to zero carbon emissions requires huge infrastructure, and that is yet to be in place.

President Buhari, after the climate conference in Paris, France, said that the issue of bringing Nigeria to the level of zero-carbon nation was good, but that there was need for infrastructure.

Also, funding, according to Mr President, is a task, in view of the fact that government does not have enough money on ground that will enable the country meet its fiscal responsibilities.

Last line

Renewable is where the world is heading, when it comes to the issue of energy transition.

According to Oyebanji, Nigeria and the rest of the world will be better once cleaner fuel, occasioned by the use of renewables in homes and offices, is in place.

Similarly, the Managing Director, Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), Mr Stanley Okunbor, at an oil and gas programme in Lagos, said funds and improved infrastructure were non-negotiable if Nigeria would transit from fossil fuels to zero carbon and related areas, including renewables.

