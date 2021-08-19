Growing indigenous content in telecoms

The Federal Government recently came up with a local content policy specific to the telecommunications sector. The stakeholders, however, want government to do more in helping local or indigenous players become relevant in the sector. SAMSON AKINTARO reports

The issue of local content has, for years, dominated discussions in the Nigerian Information and Communications Technology (ICT) landscape. Yet, the indigenous operators in the industry continue to play second fiddle as foreign firms dominate, hence, stakeholders, at a recent forum, highlighted what needs to be done by the government, especially in terms of policies to change the current scenario. Against the backdrop of the recently introduced National Policy for Promotion of Indigenous Content in the Nigerian telecommunications sector, the virtual forum, organised by Business Metrics, afforded the indigenous players in the telecoms sector the opportunity to bare their minds to government on what needs to be done to achieve true local content in the sector.

The policy

Earlier in May this year, President Muhammadu Buhari launched the National Policy for the Promotion of Indigenous Content in the Nigerian Telecommunications Sector, which is aimed at increasing local participation in the sector and reducing capital flight. According to the policy document obtained by our correspondent, approximately $2.16 billion outflow of foreign exchange is recorded in the telecommunications sector annually. Government, in the policy document, noted that “much as there has been a lot of progress in the sector, it is still useful to identify the areas where much progress can be made. One of such is the area of capital flight, which has also been significant. “The Federal Government is committed to reducing this amount significantly, in line with the mandate of President Muhammadu Buhari that we produce what we eat and consume what we produce.” According to the document, a breakdown of the forex spending in the telecoms sector as provided by the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), showed that $750 million is spent on capital expenditure (CAPEX) annually, $250 million on Network Software Licensing; $800 million on Management Fees; $157 million on Managed Services (Tier 2 & 3 Support); and $200 million on Miscellaneous (International circuits, roaming and terminations reconciliations etc). “This is a significant portion of our average annual budget and it is critical that this trend is reversed,” the government stated. It added that a survey of industry players conducted by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in 2018, showed, among other things, that there was a higher percentage of foreigners among top management staff of telecom companies when compared with other staff, with Nigerians making up 31 per cent in relation to foreigners who make up 69 per cent. “A number of reasons are adduced for this disparity, but the most common one is the often stated lack of sufficient technical skills capacity by the indigenous employees to take up more technical roles,” it said.

Policy objectives

To address the imbalance, government said one of the policy’s objectives is to build the skills capacity of Nigerians and the indigenous telecom companies in order to access opportunities within the sector; and to define minimum indigenous content levels for projects across the telecommunications value chain; and to support the development of the local telecom startup and entrepreneurial ecosystem by making the licensing framework less cumbersome for new entrants and telecom startup. In addition, the policy states that “telecom companies with foreign participation should have clear succession plans for senior management positions with conscious actions at building the capacity and providing the opportunity for indigenes to attain senior management positions within the larger operators. “A minimum expatriate quota requirement, which states that each expatriate employed by a company should be understudied by two Nigerians and that expatriate quota approvals by Ministry of Interior have validity dates, should be adhered to. Further, the expatriate quota in the telecommunications sector should be referred to the regulator before approval as this will aid in compliance monitoring. “To support this approach, modalities should be put in place to ensure that foreign companies are not allowed to trade directly in certain segments of the telecommunications markets unless there is a certain percentage of indigenous content or ownership.” To boost local capacity in software and hardware manufacturing in the telecoms sector, the government said the policy’s objectives was also to develop indigenous telecommunication companies to become world- class manufacturers service providers; to incentivise the production of cables, connectors, masts, and telecom tools in a way that meets global minimum and certification standards; to support local manufacturing through relevant institutions, such as the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), etc; to encourage the establishment of vocational training institutes focused on the design, fabrication and assembly of telecom equipment; and to encourage partnerships and collaboration between global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) engaged in the manufacturing of telecommunications equipment and indigenous players. In addition, it stated that “telecom operators with foreign participation need to prepare and present to the regulator plans for local manufacturing of foreign sourced software, equipment and devices.”

Stakeholders’ demands

Discussing the policy, the indigenous telecommunications companies said aside from the objectives listed in the document, government would have to do more to empower them. According to them, the local players would require incentives, which include tax holidays of up to five years. This, they said, would allow them compete favourably with bigger players who had enjoy same benefits in the past. They noted that local players in the telecom sectors deserved pioneer status incentives, which should include tax and duty waivers on their importations. According to them, these incentives were enjoyed by the GSM operators when they newly got their licences in 2001 and led to their rapid growth. Speaking at the forum organised by Business Metrics, the Executive Director, Business Development at Broadbased Communications Ltd., Mr. Chidi Ibisi, said aside from tax waivers for the small players, the telecom sector was seriously in need of intervention from the government. According to him, the sector needs a special fund like the Nigerian Content Intervention Fund (NCIF) supervised by Bank of Industry. “We need similar Fund as NCIF with seven per cent interest rate, 10 to 15-year loans and equity participation,” he said. Corroborating Ibisi at the forum, the Chief Executive Officer of Swift Telephone Network, Mr. Oluwole Adetuyi, said for the indigenous operators to grow, the sector would require access to funding from financial institutions at low-interest rates.

“We need easy access to FOREX at Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) approved rate, and provision of special intervention funds for the telecoms sector by the CBN– as has been applicable to other sectors,” he said. He said tax waivers as well as provision of grants and subsidies to telecoms operators would help the small players grow. Adetuyi also called for the reduction and harmonisation of Right-of-Way charges across states and local government areas.

Regulator’s role

In a keynote at the forum, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, said the Commission had established the Nigeria Office for Developing the Indigenous Telecoms Sector (NODITS) as part of implementation of government’s local content policy in telecoms sector. According to him, the office is saddled with the responsibility of implementation of the local content policy as well as the Executive Orders 003 and 005. “With the constitution of NODITS, the industry should expect new guidelines and regulations bordering on indigenous content, local manufacturing of telecom equipment, outsourcing of services, construction and lease of telecoms ducts, succession planning in the telecoms sector, corporate governance, corporate social responsibility, etc. as the need arises,” said Prof Danbatta, who was ably represented by the Team Lead, NODITS, Babagana Digima. The EVC added that the Commission had already constituted a standing licensing review committee that is currently examining all its licences in an effort not only of modernising it to reflect the current realities of technology and development but also to consolidate, bundle or un-bundle individual licenses or even create new licences. He said other departments within the Commission were equally saddled with responsibilities that help to inculcate indigenous participation in the telecom sector. “Efforts being made by the Research & Development and Licensing Departments are worthy of mention in that regard. Under the auspices of the Research & Development Department, the Commission has sponsored research efforts in several universities across the country,” he added. Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman, Organising Committee for PIAFo, Mr. Omobayo Azeez, said the forum was designed by the Business Metrics Nigeria Team to take the promises of the indigenous content policy in the telecoms sector beyond verbal commitment. “We believe we can only achieve objectives of the policy by creating active dialogue around it to ensure that individual stakeholders understand how they fit into the bigger picture and what role is expected of them to attain these objectives for the greater good of our economy,” he said.

Last line

While government has taken a bold step by coming up with the local content policy, specifically for the telecom sector, the implementation must be taken seriously to achieve the objectives. Granting the demands of the local players in terms of incentives would also give fillip to the policy implementation.

