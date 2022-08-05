News

Growing Insecurity: 2023 polls may not hold, Senator Orker Jev

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

As the activities of terrorism in the country continues to fester, the Senator representing Benue North West senatorial district, Senator Emmanuel Orker Jev has expressed fears that the 2023 general elections may not hold if nothing urgent is done to contain the challenge.

Besides, the Senator has hinted that the parliamentarians are often hindered by the powers that be from taking concrete decisions bordering on insecurity in the country.

Senator Jev disclosed this in an interaction with journalists in Makurdi, the state capital, on Friday.

“If the terrorists, as audacious as they are now, threatening to kidnap the President and attacking the Brigade of Guards and other military check points around the FCT, if they are not repelled, I share the sentiments and views of those who are saying that the 2023 elections will be threatened.

“But it all boils down to what the National Assembly said; the President has to rise up. You can’t have a presidential spokesman saying the President has done his best. If he has done his best and we are still experiencing this, it means there is no hope for this country.

“So, the President is the one that has all the information available for him and can take immediate decisions. We are limited in the role that the Constitution has allocated to us when it comes to such matters,” he said.

 

