Growing of Delta economy’ll be priority of LP govt –Pela

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Delta State, Ken Pela, in this interview with FELIX NWANERI, speaks on his vision for the people and why he believes that his party will form the next government in the state

How formidable is the structure of the Labour Party in Delta State that makes you believe that you will win the forthcoming governorship election?

The party’s structure has been proven by the Odidient Movement that we have in the country today. We have a situation, where people who are passionate and have the desire to change Nigeria have come together with their own resources to change the way we do things in our electoral process. We are not talking about structure of criminality, where those in power use government funds to build and finance political structures. What we have in the Obidient Movement and Labour Party are people, who out of their own desire are using their own funds to mobilise themselves for the 2023 elections.

Typically, when the other parties want to do anything, they provide funds for middlemen, who mobilise people for them. But we have a situation, where our own people use their own funds to mobilise themselves. That gives us an advantage to be able to easily build a structure of people, who are passionate. There is a difference between someone, who is paid to do something and someone who is committed to a course and is ready to use his own resources to fund it. The Bible says that where your treasure is that is where your heart is. A man who has spent his own money to prepare for an election will give his life to protect his vote.

That is what we have seen across the country, not only in Delta State. People are using their own resources, time and talent to campaign and to mobilise for Labour Party. So, I am confident that when push comes to shove, they will defend their votes.

You are contesting the election against the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that has been in power in Delta State for close to 24 years and that of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who is the Deputy President of the Senate. Don’t you feel intimidated by these political heavyweights?

The PDP we have in Delta State today is not the PDP of old. Today, the party could be said to be divided into four factions. So, they don’t have the formidable PDP they used to have. Also, the candidate of the PDP is not accepted across board. So, you will not see the commitment of party members to the governorship ambition of the candidate of their party.

It is the same scenario for the APC and I will add that what both of them have is money but we have a wind of change blowing across the country today, which shows that money will not play any role in determining the outcome of the coming elections. The money factor that used to determine outcomes of elections in Nigeria before is no longer there and I believe that has orchestrated the situation on ground. If you look at what is playing out ahead of the 2023 elections, you will see that the signs are clear that Nigeria will witness drastic changes from what we used to see before. This gives me the confidence that I will win the Delta State governorship election come March next year.

What are your plans for the people of Delta State?

My vision is to build a better Delta, where righteousness, harmony and prosperity will reign. When I talk about righteousness, I am basically saying that we will do the right thing. We plan to enthrone the rule of law, accountability and integrity, cutting of waste and corruption, enthrone transparency as well as ensure fairness, equity and justice.

The belief is that when we enthrone righteousness, we will create a situation of harmony, peace and stability. When you put all these together, you will have an environment, where prosperity thrives. To drive the process of prosperity, there are some development drivers that we have in mind. The first one is to ensure that we put in place autonomy for the local governments in the sense that they receive funds accruable to them, use these funds and render account of how they use them to the people. In doing this, we will elevate the quality of people who serve in the councils, so that will be able to turn the councils to development centres.

The second is thing is that we have a plan for a social investment scheme that will provide opportunity for a N1 million loan per person and 100 people for each of the 25 local government areas of the state every month. It will be an interest free loan payable over four years. Beneficiaries of this loan scheme will be mainly youths and women, who come up with business ideas because it is basically meant to boost small and medium scale businesses. Small and medium businesses are the engine of growth of any society, and this, if well implement, will serve as a catalyst that will kickstart Delta State economy. Another plan we have is to build 10 new cities. We have a lot of cities in Delta State but if you know the state very well, you will agree with me that majority of them are not properly planned.

They tried a bit in Asaba but everyone is just spreading on its own. So, we are going to build 10 new cities that would be planned and would be the basis for turning the whole of Delta into a huge metropolis. Right now, Delta is getting to that point because Warri is going into Sapele and Ugheli but unplanned. This project is going to be driven by the private sector and they will be agro, industrial and tech based cities. There will be industries, there will be land for agriculture and the cities will be IT based. This will bring us to social housing scheme that will afford people the opportunity to own houses, which would be payable over time.

These and more, including revitalization of moribund industries across the state are the key development drives that will ensure the realization of the economic prosperity that I spoke about.

Where will the funds to execute these programmes come from?

If you understand the way this country runs, you will agree with me that majority of the funds accruable to the states and local governments are not deployed for developmental projects. After the first toll gate at the state level takes part of the money, the local government chairmen take their own. There is very little that goes to development.

So, when you ask where the funds will come from; I will say that we will have enough funds for development if we curb corruption and wastage in the system. What is your assessment of the present administration in Delta Sate and what are its shortcomings, which you will address if elected as governor. There are a number of shortcomings in the Ifeanyi Okowa administration.

The one that aches me most is that my big brother (Okowa) is called the Road Master but there are no roads in reality. We are in a state where over 70 per cent of the population lives far away from the state capital. There are three possible roads to get to the state capital by this 70 per cent of the population. One is through Benin, a federal road, which I can say is out of the control of the state government.

The second one is the Eku Agbor, which again is a federal road. Even though they are federal roads, those two roads are terrible. The third which is totally in control of the state government is Ugheli to Asaba. I have been using that road in the past 20 years and I can tell you it doesn’t make any sense. When there was flood; it was totally impassable.

If you notice, I never talked about roads as part of my plan because that is a giving as far as I am concerned. That is the primary job of a governor. For me, building roads is not an achievement; my achievements as governor should be growing the economy; baking a new cake and that is why I didn’t bother talking about roads. That is one area the administration hasn’t done quite well.

There is the other one, inequity, for lack of a better word. We have three new universities and we have three senatorial districts. We should expect that one senatorial district will have one each but there is one university in the south and two in the north. The only one previously in the centre was downgraded and a lot of faculties were taken to other places. Also, there is the concentration of a lot of developmental projects in one area. I know human beings can never be satisfied no matter how you treat them but you just have to ensure equity because as long as you are just, equitable and fair, when they write petition against you, people will still see that you are just.

