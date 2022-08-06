News

Growing terrorism: 2023 polls may not hold, says Senator Jev

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

As the activities of terrorism in the country continues to fester, the Senator representing Benue North West senatorial district, Senator Emmanuel Orker Jev, has expressed fears that the 2023 general elections may not hold if nothing urgent is done to contain the challenge.

Besides, the Senator has hinted that the parliamentarians are often hindered by the powers that be from taking concrete decisions concern-ing the insecurity situation in the country. Senator Jev disclosed this in an interaction with journalists in Makurdi, the state capital. He said: “If the terrorists, as audacious as they are now, threatening to kidnap the President and attacking the Brigade of Guards and other military check points around the FCT, if they are not repelled, I share the sentiments and views of those who are saying that the 2023 elections will be threatened.

“But it all boils down to what the National Assembly said; the President has to rise up. You can’t have a presidential spokesman saying the President has done his best. “If he has done his best and we are still experiencing this, it means there is no hope for this country. “So, the President is the one that has information available for him and can take immediate decisions. “We are limited in the role that the Constitution has allocated to us when it comes to such matters”. Senator Orker Jev attributed the intractable insecurity situation in the North East to “lack of political will”, and stressed the need for drastic measures to be evolved to end years of the attacks.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kankara: Provide adequate security for schools, NUT tells FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

Relieved over the release of the abducted students of Government Science Secondary School Kankara in Katsina State, the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) has called for adequate protection and security in all schools nationwide. National President of the NUT, Nasir Idris, also commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Governor of Katsina State, Katsina State, Aminu […]
News

FG abandoned 425 health facilities donated as isolation centres – Catholic Secretariat

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

…seeks subvention for Catholic hospitals     The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN), has berated the Federal Government for failing to express gratitude or make use of the 425 health facilities donated to serve as COVID-19 isolation centres by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN).   In a message to mark the 2021 World Day of the […]
News Top Stories

2023: Paraded Bishops at Shettima’s unveiling desperados – CAN

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said the Bishops who attended the unveiling of the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima, are desperados who even failed to dress properly. CAN Vice President Rev. Joseph Hayab in an interview with journalists on Wednesday in Abuja, said although the APC presidential […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica