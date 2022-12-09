Growing up, I was a rascal but very smart kid – Adeniran

Adeniran Makinde fta. is a veteran actor, director, script writer and art critic. He is the Secretary-General, National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP). In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, Adeniran, who has featured in so many stage and screen productions and has also written several stage and radio drama productions, talks about his career, cottage theatre, and piracy. He also talks about his favourite genre of music, and how he has been able to avoid scandals among other issues

ou are an actor, a theatre director, script writer, art critic and culture advocate…

Tell us, how did they evolve? Thirty years of practice as professional in the arts and culture industry is enough for one to build on all talents within to have evolved… And again, interest and resilience play a vital role in this regard.

Where were you born and how was your growing up experience?

I was born in Lagos; I’m an Isale Eko boy. My mother confirmed I was a rascal growing up, but a very smart kid.

From your experience, do you think live theatre in Nigeria today is on the path to steady growth and why?

Yes, live theatre is on steady growth, but slow. The reason for this is simple; businesses and capitalists are seeking other ground to conquer and practitioners of arts and culture too are getting more resilient in their agitations and trade. All these are gravitating towards a common goal – growth.

What do you think can be done to reposition live theatre in Nigeria today?

Proper and professional investment in theatre infrastructure. It will engender among other things, capacity building, eradicate unemployment among youths, build capital base for states and nation… etc.

You haven’t featured much in the Nigerian movies. Is this deliberate?

Yes, as a thoroughbred professional, there’s need to specialize on one thing and let the world know you for it even if you knew other areas. Theatre practice/ administration and culture advocacy is my selling point.

Why?

That’s how I get satisfaction as a creative and it also helps me to pay my bills.

Interest in radio drama productions appears to be waning today… what is your opinion about this?

I won’t say it is waning, I’d rather say not enough knowledge out there to help new or interested entrants into that space. Checkout our radio stations and the principle behind their content creation, it is very weak. Radio programming is not necessarily tailored towards enabling the society anymore. It’s more about commerce nowadays. So everything on radio now has to be advert-related or else, it won’t fly. Even so, it’s still uninspiring.

Where do you see live theatre in Nigeria in the next 10 years?

If we do the right things as mentioned above, and beyond lip service, Nigeria’s theatre scene will blossom beyond expectations. The trappings to succeed are all around us. Government and practitioners just need to tap into it.

Piracy remains a major obstacle to development in the sector. What do you think can be done to check it?

Good policy implementation by gov-ernment and professional associations and guild in the industry.

What are your thoughts on the significance of cottage theatres to the sector?

Good, but it must be done with clear understanding of its purpose and clear focus on what to achieve with it right from the word go.

Tell us, what would you like to be remembered for?

That I did my bit in the industry genuinely and conscientiously.

How have you been able to stay out of scandal?

I behave myself knowing that I have become a role model for some people.

What is your favourite genre of music and why?

Apala and Fuji, the reason is that I grew up on Lagos Island in those years when these genres of music were thriving.

Have you been embarrassed?

I guess everyone has at one point or another in our career. Yes, I have been embarrassed.

What happened and how did you handle it?

It was in the production of a theatre play. The producer was irresponsibly advertising the play heavily, yet he would not give a dime to make the play he was advertising; instead he kept us all believing a different story. And in those days, artistes were passionately gullible as long as the show is on.

On the performance day, the truth got spilled, the performers felt cheated and the whole story became rowdy right in front of the audience waiting to be admitted into the hall of performance. As the director of the play, I felt like sinking into the ground at the National Theatre lobby that day.

If you were not a thespian or a writer, what other profession would you have gone into and why?

Partisan politician. Over the years now, I’ve discovered I have very strong flair for national politic. There’s a thing about development and process that’s natural with me.

Again, your hair style has become something of an identity for you, such that some of your colleagues call you Wole Soyinka junior. Did you really set out to appear like the Nobel Laureate?

Not at all. in fact, I avoid growing in the shadows of such great men because you’ll always be seen in that man’s image alone. As for my hair; I used to have phobia for different barbers touching my head, and that forced me at some point to abandon going to barbershops. The grey has been with me from birth, it just keeps multiplying.

Would you encourage your daughter to be an actress? Why?

I encourage my kids to do what makes them happy and joy to the environment they find themselves. I am a good example of that reality.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...