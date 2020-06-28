Growing up in Cotonou helped my musical journey –MMZy

Born in Abia State to a family of 3, Akachukwu Emmanuel Uche popularly known as, MMZy’s family moved to Cotonou when he was very young.

He is glad that growing up in that French speaking country changed his life and influenced his career in music.

“I used to think I was never going to be an artiste, I had always loved music from my childhood days there which influenced me a lot. I would say Cotonou is like my second home away from Nigeria,” MMZy said.

According to him, the stage name, MMZy which too many people and fans could define with so much vague ideas, was coined from Emmanuel.

“When I was in Secondary school, my friends casually nicknamed me MMZy and it just kinda stuck. Now I can say its represents peace and love,” MMZy was quick to add.

After secondary school, MMZY left Benin Republic for Nigeria, bagging a Bachelor of Arts in French Language at the Department of European Languages in University of Lagos.

In 2012, MMZy started pursuing his music dream with a debut single titled “Amoureux” which went viral in Cotonou and followed up with other singles like “Something to show” and “Tonight” later.

Scouted by some record labels, he settled for Kerae Records in early 2019 and his first single under the label, “Miracle Lover”, got significant attention from music lovers, thereby swelling his fan base.

The single, which has an accompanying video directed by TG Omori, garnered over 2,000,000 streams in the first 3 weeks of its release.

Despite enjoying all that comes with a hit-song right now, MMZy remains humble, saying he feels his music is yet to reach the breaking point.

Speaking on his record label, MMZy admits that his record deal with Kerae Records saved his life. “I wasn’t doing so well until I got the record deal with Kerae Records and it changed my life”.

With a new single out titled “Social Distance” released in response to the global Coronavirus pandemic, Mmzy’s uniqueness as a one-of-a-kind music act boasting a mastery of both French and English languages cannot be ignored. The singer promises more exciting projects moving forward.

