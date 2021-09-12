Sports

Growing up in Nigeria was difficult, says Awoniyi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Union Berlin forward, Taiwo Awoniyi, has explained the difficulties he faced while growing up in Nigeria and how he ended up moving to Europe.

 

The 24-year-old Nigerian star is currently featuring for the Bundesliga side after sealing a permanent transfer from Premier League side Liverpool in the summer window.

 

Awoniyi has detailed how difficult it was for him to get money to buy playing boots and even getting money to eat and further said he loves Nigeria as a country by stating: “I always go back because there’s no place like home.

 

We “I always said it’s difficult to go into detail but it was really difficult, let me just put it that way,” Awoniyi told Bundesliga.com when asked about growing up in Nigeria. “Football is like a lifeline for my family because it changed a lot of things.

 

Getting the money to buy football shoes, getting the money to eat sometimes is quite difficult, but my parents were able to send everyone to school which is the most important thing to be able to do. “I’m very grateful to them for it, but it was not an easy journey, to be honest.”

 

On leaving Nigeria to play in Europe, Awoniyi said: “Yeah, I’ve always loved to play football. I started football really quite early. I went to school also but my goal was always football, football, football.

 

“So when I had the chance to come into the national team, I realised this is something I wanted to do and when I had the chance to get signed by Liverpool, I couldn’t say no. It was a dream come true for me because it has always been what I wanted – to play football all my life.”

 

Asked if he still goes back to Nigeria, the former Liverpool star said: “Every time I have the opportunity to go back, because my parents are there, my brothers and sisters, I always go back because there’s no place like home like they always say.”

 

On whether Nigerians love watching the Bundesliga, he said: “I think Nigeria is a really great football country, with the talent we have. I think they follow every league.

 

“Nigerian players are all over the world playing in different leagues and for Nigeria, when they see their players playing somewhere, I think they follow it and they look up to the league and everything. But I think it was a good connection

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Sanity returns to National Stadium as committee completes task

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Sanity finally returned to the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos as the Ministerial Implementation Committee on Restoration of the edify complete their task. The committee started their work at the start of September with the demolition of makeshift shops at the stadium and they have not finished their duty as they report to the minister, Sunday […]
Sports

Olympic camp opens in Abuja, Lagos two others

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Ministry of Youth and sports has finalized arrangements for the camping of home-based athletes to intesify preparations ahead of the Olympics Games in Japan.   According to the schedule for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, 10 sports events will be camped in Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Bayelsa from Monday, May 24th, 2021.   […]
Sports

Pinnick: Why Musa deserves Eagles’ call-up

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation believes the Super Eagles Captain Ahmed Musa deserves his call up for the country’s African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho despite being inactive since October 2020. Musa’s inclusion in the squad has been thoroughly questioned by many pundits who argued that the former Leicester […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica