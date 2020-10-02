Growth agenda: ABCON reaffirms support for CBN

With over 5,000 registered outfits providing employment for over 15,000 Nigerians under its watch, the Association of Bureau de Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has reiterated its opposition to any form of abuse relating to illicit financial flow, with a pledge never to go against the banking industry regulator’s directives, SUNDAY OJEME reports

Over the years, the Association of Bureau de Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has attended to the foreign exchange needs of a segment of Nigerian and foreign business interests. With a commitment to implement its role in the forex market as dictated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the leadership of the association has continuously ensured that its authentic members play by all the rules.

Spread across the country in identifiable locations, the association commits to the option of making the public and government realise the important role it plays in the economy rather than sabotaging the banking regulator’s directive whenever such order affects its operation.

This can easily be recalled from the recent suspension of forex sales to members of the association, which was engendered by coronavirus pandemic. Rather than cut corners, the group waited patiently for the period it lasted until the apex bank deemed it fit to lift the suspension, which lasted for months. It is on this premise that the attempt to generalise all Bureaux De Change (BDCs) operators as the weakest link in the fight against illicit financial flow remains unacceptable and devoid of objectivity.

It is on record that erring operators have severally been sanctioned by the Central Bank of Nigeria and the leadership of ABCON in line with the industry’s zero tolerance for regulatory abuse.

Corruption and illicit financial flows are twin evils that no right thinking individual, group or organisation should support. The impact of these societal malaise transcends over $30.4 billion lost by African economies and businesses annually.

It has led to poor infrastructure and rise in insecurity. That explains why the over 5000 BDCs and their umbrella body, ABCON, rejected in totality, an editorial published on September 21, 2020 titled: CBN’s Poor Regulation of BDCs Hurting the Economy’ by a national newspaper to label BDCs as economic saboteurs and illicit forex traders. According to the association, the fact remains that money laundering and illicit funds transfer are illegal practices that predate the coming of licensed BDCs.

“These illegal activities are so pervasive and widespread that every segment and all operators in the financial industry is vulnerable to their operations. That is why many prominent financial institutions including global banks, and investment firms have been found culpable in this respect. “ABCON leadership backs Central Bank of Nigeria’s ongoing investigation of some corporate bodies and individuals.

It also believes that money laundering through the BDCs or any other financial institutions is unacceptable and those found wanting should be punished based on the law. “ABCON believes and has supported the need to tighten and strictly enforce regulations in the foreign exchange market , and taken steps to punish erring members including recommending them to the CBN for sanctions.

“Besides, the CBN has been effective in regulating the the BDC sector , hence ABCON and all registered BDCs take exception to The Punch editorial for its outright lies and ignorance of the working of the fincnail system, the asso iation said. According to the President of ABCON, Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, “we also do not agree with the newspaper that the CBN has been “inexcusably weak in enforcing its own rules,” as the regulator has in the past, fined erring BDCs and insole extreme cases, withdrew their operating licenses.”

He said that contrary to the editorial, the resumption of dollar sales to BDCs has led to nearly N40 appreciation of the naira in the first week of the exercise, and saved the local currency from continued depreciation. He said the CBN’s aim of easing pressure on supply and firming up the naira succeeded and will continue to be achieved with improved liquidity in the market.

“The N2 margin earned by BDCs from every dollar sold is barely enough to cover their operating costs and keep over 15,000 Nigerians employed by the sector, hence the assertion that BDCs business is one of the lucrative business in the country is wrong,” he stated.

Gwadabe also said that the newspaper’s call for a moratorium on licensing new BDCs was unacceptable as any new operator that meets the requirement for registration should be given the opportunity to operate. The ABCON boss said that BDCs operate only within the allowable scope of transactions ie PTA, BTA, School fees, medicals, among others adding that BDCs all over the world are important retail sector of the foreign exchange market.

“The BDCs in Nigeria have over the years remained the most portent tool of exchange rate stability management of the CBN when ever the local currency suffers as seen in 2006, 2009, 2016 and 2020. The BDCs are not illegal operators but licensed with CAC and CBN and pay levies and taxes to the government. The over 5000 BDCs have created huge employment opportunities and remained a big threat to over one million unlicensed operators whose activities are usually misconstrued to represent the licensed players,” he said.

Legitimate BDC operators

Commenting in the same vein, ABCON Executive Council said it considered the editorial linking BDCs money laundering activities and illicit funds transfer and condemned dollar sales to BDCs by the CBN as unfair and very biased. It described the editorial as a product of ignorance of the role and contributions of the BDCs sector, as well as the various mea-sures put in place by the Central Bank of Nigeria and ABCON to ensure strict regulation of the sector as well as compliance with all regulatory requirements especially anti-money laundering measures.

The editorial, it added, failed to distinguish between licensed BDCs and illegal currency hawkers or money changers, as a licensed BDC is registered as a corporate body with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and is licensed by the CBN to provide retail forex services across the counter.

The council said: “The BDC sector is regulated by the CBN via its various enabling laws which applies to all financial institutions. This include the CBN Act, BOFIA, Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Financing Terrorism guidelines, Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements. “Also, to ensure compliance with the Know-Your Customer (KYC) requirement, a critical element of the anti-money laundering guidelines, ABCON partnered with the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), to onboard BDCs on the NIBSS platform for verification of customer information.”

In addition to the above, and also to ensure transparency, ABCON created naijabdcs.com, which contains the addresses and contacts of all licensed BDCs. Also speaking, a former Executive Director at Keystone Bank, Richard Obire, said servicing the retail foreign exchange market through the BDCs was helping to stabilise the exchange rates.

“Generally, the supply and demand situation of forex shows that the forex rate set by the CBN doesn’t quite reflect demand and supply dynamics. Many who need forex can’t get it at the set rate and so are willing to get it elsewhere ( possibly through BDCs) at higher rates,” he said.

Ensuring compliance

Gwadabe said ABCON was playing stronger role in the BDC industry by embracing effective self-regulation and ensuring compliance with extant Anti-Money Laundering/ Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) laws and regulations to mitigate the risks and vulnerabilities in the subsector. He said that ABCON had also developed and implanting Code of Conduct for members to promote ethical practices and transparency in while also continually advising the apex bank on market intelligence on key industry issues.

Report filling by BDCs

ABCON has continued to ensure that BDCs file their reports as and at when due. The BDCs also do customers Know Your Customer (KYC) and due diligence reports. Contrary to belief that BDCs are not well regulated, Gwadabe said there were increasing difficulties arising from over regulation and complex documentation requirements that licensed BDC operators are facing in carrying out their daily legitimate operation remain worrisome, adding that the operators render returns regularly to relevant bodies.

Like this: Like Loading...