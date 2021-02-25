Growth in telecoms sector: Glo leads with 39%

Following the announcement by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) that the telecommunications sector played a major role in getting Nigeria out of recession with a contribution of 12.45 per cent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), further details have shown that national operator, Globacom, was instrumental to the growth. According to statistics from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the rise in internet subscriptions in 2020 contributed massively to the growth in the telecoms industry.

Globacom led the growth with a 39 per cent increase in its internet subscriber figure in the twelve months of 2020, the highest in the industry. According to the NCC statistics, the sector grew by 28,145,458 new internet users from 125,728,328 at the end of December 2019 to 153,873,786 in December, 2020. This represents a 22 per cent growth. Data grandmasters, Globacom, recorded the most growth among the operators, moving from 28,934,439 data users at the end of 2019 to 40,106,659 at the end of 2020. This was an addition of 11,172,220 new data subscribers or 39 per cent growth in the telecoms sub-sector.

The figure was also by far higher than the 22 percentage growth recorded in the sector in the review year. Following Globacom was MTN, which recorded a 21 per cent growth in its data users last year, while Airtel recorded 20 per cent increase to place third. On the other hand, 9mobile recorded a loss during the period as data users on its network declined by 12 per cent.

