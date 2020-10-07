Growth: Leveraging monetary-fiscal coordination

As part of efforts to ensure that the country’s economy makes a quick recovery from COVID-19-induced slump, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has stepped up coordination with the fiscal authorities, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

Although, as part of its developmental finance functions, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) regularly rolls out intervention programmes, close watchers of the apex bank would still have been a little taken aback by the frequency with which it unveiled fresh intervention packages in the month of September.

N250bn gas expansion facility Specifically, on September 1, CBN released a framework for the implementation of the N250 billion intervention facility for the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP).

Citing the industry’s potential to engender rapid growth in Nigeria’s nonoil economy, the regulator said that the initiative, which will be implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Petroleum Resources (MPR), is aimed at helping to stimulate investment in the gas value chain. It also stated that NGEP was introduced “to make Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) the fuel of choice for transportation and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), the fuel of choice for domestic cooking, captive power and small industrial complexes.

Equally, gas-based industries, most especially the petrochemical (fertilizer, methanol, etc) are to be enabled to support large industries, such as agriculture, industrial applications, textile and so on.”

According to CBN, large-scale projects under the intervention facility will be financed under the Power and Airlines Intervention Fund (PAIF), in line with existing guidelines regulating PAIF, while small-scale operators and retail distributors will be financed by the NIRSAL Microfinance Bank (NMFB) and / or any other participating financial institution (PFI) under the Agribusiness/ Small and Medium and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme (AgSMEIS).

In addition, CBN said that term loan for manufacturers, processors, wholesale distributors would be determined based on the activity and must not exceed N10 billion per obligor, while the working capital for this group is a maximum of N500 million per obligor.

For small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and retail distributors, the CBN said the term loan would be determined based on the activity and shall not exceed N50 million per obligor, adding that the working capital for such businesses is a maximum of N5 million per obligor.

It further stated that interest rate on the facility would be at not more than 5.0 per cent per annum (all inclusive) up to 28th February, 2021, but will revert to nine per cent per annum (all inclusive) from 1st March 2021.

On the facility’s loan tenor and moratorium, the CBN said term loans for businesses such as manufacturers, processors and wholesale distributors, would have a maximum tenor of 10 years (not exceeding December 31, 2030), depending on the complexity of the project.

“Each project tenor shall be determined in relation to its cash flow and life of the underlying collateral; term loans shall be allowed maximum of two years moratorium on principal repayment only (and) working capital facility of one year with a maximum roll over of not more than twice, subject to prior approval,” the regulator stated.

Equally, for SMEs and retail distributors, the CBN said term loans shall have a maximum tenor of five years (not exceeding 31st December, 2030).

Solar connection facility

The gas expansion intervention facility was still making the headlines, when the CBN, a fortnight later, unveiled the framework for the implementation of the solar intervention facility, which, it said, was designed “to complement the Federal Government’s effort of providing affordable electricity to rural dwellers through the provision of long term low interest credit facilities to the Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP) pre-qualified home solar value chain players that include manufacturers and assemblers of solar components and off-grid energy retailers in the country.”

According to the CBN, the programme, which is aimed at helping the economy recover from the impact of Covid-19, is expected to generate an additional N7 billion increase in tax revenues per annum and $10 million in annual import substitution.

In addition, the regulator said the initiative was expected to boost energy access to “25 million individuals (five million new connections) through the provision of Solar Home Systems (SHS) or connection to a mini grid; increasing local content in the off-grid solar value chain and facilitating the growth of the local manufacturing industry; and incentivizing the creation of 250,000 new jobs in the energy sector.”

The solar connection facility guidelines also showed that upstream participants, including manufacturers of solar components and balance of system, assemblers of solar components, among others, who access the facility, are barred from using the funds to finance the importation of fully assembled solar components and balance of system.

CBN further stated that funding for participants will not exceed 70 per cent of the total cost of the project, while facilities granted under the facility “shall have a maximum tenor of up to 10 years as determined by the project’s cash flow profile but not exceeding December 31, 2030.”

It stated: “The moratorium on principal shall depend on the type and nature of the project but shall not exceed two years or the construction/completion period, whichever is shorter.

“Additional moratorium of up to 12 months may be added to the moratorium period in order to address the risk of completion delays (request to be supported with evidences).”

On working capital facility, CBN said this shall be for one year with provision for roll-over not more than twice (i.e maximum tenor of 3 years), while interest rate for the facility: “shall be administered at an ‘all-in’ interest rate of NOT more than nine per cent per annum.”

The ‘all-in’ interest rate of nine per cent will be shared thus, six per cent for the participating financial institution and three per cent for the sponsor (CBN).

However, the apex bank said that as part of its COVID-19 relief package, the interest rate to be charged up to February 28, 2021 would not exceed five per cent per annum.

Similarly, the guidelines barred downstream participants from using the facility to finance,“sales or deployment of fully (100 per cent) imported solar home systems components with no proof of existing local content or credible plan for near-term integration of local content.”

They are also barred from deploying mini grid projects with 100 per cent imported components solar PV and Balance of System with no proof of existing local content or credible plan for near-term integration of local content.

According to the CBN, the amount for working capital for mini grid developers will be determined “as a percentage of the average of three years adjusted projected cash flows subject to the maximum of limit of N500 million.”

With an interest rate of 10 per cent, the tenor for working capital facility, the CBN said is “12 months subject to roll-over not more than twice (i. e. maximum tenor of 3 years) (depending on the nature and cash flow stream).”

Equally, it stated that the amount for the distribution/retail facility will be determined as a percentage of the average of three years adjusted projected cash flows subject to the maximum of limit of N500 million. The banking watchdog said the facility had a tenor of up to five years depending on the cash flow stream and an interest rate of 10per cent.

Family Homes financing initiative Again, analysts were still reacting to the CBN’s unveiling of the solar connection intervention facility framework, when the regulator, barely twenty four hours later, released guidelines for a family homes financing initiative which, according to the apex bank, was aimed at creating 2.5million direct and indirect jobs.

According to the CBN, the construction finance facility was introduced to enable the Family Homes Fund Ltd (FHFL) implement the Federal Government’s Social Housing programme as part of the Economic Sustainability Plan(ESP) 2020.

Specifically, the CBN said that the family homes financing initiative, which will be implemented in collaboration with FHFL (lead developer), was aimed at “Creating rapidly, up to 1.5 million direct construction sector jobs (at the rate of five jobs/home) particularly young people on low income. In addition, the programme has potential to create a further one million jobs through its supply chain.”

Furthermore, it said the programme, which will house up to 900,000 children and adults (at an average of three persons/ home) on low income, was designed to boost local manufacturing, by utilizing at least 90 per cent locally manufactured inputs thereby conserving foreign exchange.

“The programme will deliberately aim to revitalise local manufacture of construction materials including doors and windows, ironmongery, sanitary fittings, concrete products, tiles, glass, electrical fittings/fixtures and bricks etc,” the CBN said. On financing under the initiative, it said: “Funds would be released to FHF on project basis subject to the cumulative maximum limit of 200 billion.

“A project is defined as cluster of homes in the same geographical location and covered with the same title documents and approvals.” The CBN said the tenor for the funding was three years from date of disbursement, while interest rate under the intervention shall be at not more than 5.0 per cent p.a. (all inclusive). In addition, it said loans related to any batch should be repaid in not more than three instalments within the tenor of the facility.

MPC communiqué Indeed, in the communiqué issued at the end of its meeting last month, the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) noted: “The CBN is set to contribute over N1.8 trillion of the total sum of N2.30 trillion needed for the Federal Government’s one-year Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP), through its various financing interventions using the channels of Participating Financial Institutions (PFIs).”

The committee also pointed out that apart from the N1.8trillion that the CBN was contributing to support the ESP, total disbursements, so far, from the regulator’s interventions in the wake of the Covid-19, amount to N3.5 trillion, including “Real Sector Funds, (N216.87 billion); COVID-19 Targeted Credit Facility (TCF), (N73.69 billion); AGSMEIS, (N54.66 billion); Pharmaceutical and Health Care Support Fund, (N44.47 billion); and Creative Industry Financing Initiative (N2.93 billion).”

Significantly, although it fully highlighted the positive impact of the CBN’s intervention measures, the MPC, citing the 6.10 per cent drop in Q2’20 Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the uptrend in inflation, as well as the persistent negative manufacturing and non-Manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Indices (PMI) reading, went on to call for more coordination between the fiscal and monetary authorities.

The communique said: “The committee, therefore, stressed the urgent need for a combination of broad-based monetary and fiscal policy measures to curb the rise in inflation and contraction in output growth. This will involve targeted investment by the fiscal authorities to resuscitate critical infrastructure to improve the ease of doing business across the country.”

Conclusion

In fact, the consensus among financial analysts is that unless the country’s fiscal authorities make efforts to ensure that there is more coordination between them and the CBN, the economy will not make a quick recovery from the pandemic-induced slump.

